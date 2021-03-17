Family members with fire extinguishers were able to keep a fire contained until firefighters arrived on March 16. (Submitted)

Family keeps South Okanagan house fire contained until firefighters arrive

The fire was kept to one side of the home with fire extinguishers

Thanks to some fire extinguishers, a house fire in Keremeos on March 16 was kept contained to just one side of the building.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home on Van Wallegham Road at 9:30 a.m., where family members were doing their best to fight the blaze.

The two people living at the home and their three pets have been displaced due to the fire, but no one was injured.

READ MORE: Keremeos Fire Department douses fire

A total of 12 firefighters, two fire engines and two support vehicles responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Just Posted

Blind Bay’s Kim O’Reilly and son Brandon O’Reilly, who donated one of his kidney’s to his mother in 2001, are both supporters of organ donation registration. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Blind Bay resident received a kidney from her son in 2001, and a pancreas in 2008

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary

Residents staying at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter get vaccinated

Lindsay Wong will be leaving her position as manager with Downtown Salmon Arm as of March 31, 2021 and Jennifer Broadwell, who has worked with the DSA since 2017, will be taking over. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Manager of Downtown Salmon Arm will be moving on to cidery pursuits

Position to be filled by organization’s events and membership coordinator

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Salmon Arm Council unanimously approved on March 8, 2021 a rezoning from R1, single family dwelling zone, to R4, medium density residential, at 700 30th St. NE in keeping with the official community plan and in preparation for future construction of a multi-family residential development. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Roundabout part of possible improvements near 30th Street development in Salmon Arm

Council approves third reading of rezoning to accommodate housing complex with 16-unit maximum

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Family members with fire extinguishers were able to keep a fire contained until firefighters arrived on March 16. (Submitted)
Family keeps South Okanagan house fire contained until firefighters arrive

The fire was kept to one side of the home with fire extinguishers

Medicago has started recruiting participants for the Phase 3 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. (Medicago)
Canadian company starts Phase 3 of plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

Feds have agreement to buy up to 76 million doses of the vaccine if it is approved

A man in his early 70s died Tuesday after slipping off a cliff at Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Man dies after falling from West Vancouver cliff while trying to snap a picture: police

A camera and tripod were spotted at the base of the cliff during a search for the missing man

Ryan Smith of Lavington, an eighth-round selection of the San Jose Sharks in the 1992 NHL Entry Draft, is hoping someone will step forward and be tested as a potential kidney donor. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan ex-WHL player hopes to score new kidney

Ryan Smith, who played more than 200 games in the WHL, is currently on dialysis awaiting a potential donor

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids on Tuesday, March 16. Vaccines have been going into 240 Penticton arms a day. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
Penticton vaccinating 240 per day

The clinic at the convention centre is open seven days a week for people over 80

Normally held on the May long weekend, the Falkland Stampede hopes to be able to return to the community rodeo grounds on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (File photo)
Okanagan rodeo hopes for August return

The century-old Falkland Stampede was cancelled twice in 2020 due to COVID; organizers have secured Aug. 27-29 for the 2021 event

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton council unanimously rejects BC Housing Victory Church shelter extension a second time

Council rejected BC Housing’s request to reconsider their previous decision

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Most Read