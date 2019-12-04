Shooting victim’s son-in-law sentenced for vandalizing B.C. home of alleged killer’s wife

Zachary Charles Steele pleaded guilty on Wenesday for vandalizing alleged shooter John Brittain’s former home.

Brittain is facing three charges of first-degree murder and one charge of second-degree murder in the deaths of Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg, and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15 in two separate areas of Penticton.

During the court proceedings in July to establish a no-contact order between Brittain and his estranged wife, Kathy, who was neighbours with the victims, it was revealed that her home, Brittain’s former residence, was vandalized.

“Mrs. (Katherine) Brittain’s home was seriously vandalized with approximately $10,000 worth of damage that was done. There is an insurance claim pending and there is also a criminal charge pending and Mrs. Brittain has become even more emotionally fragile and isolated,” said defence lawyer Paul McMurray at the time.

According to court records, Steele, who is the son-in-law of Winter, was charged with mischief to property over $5,000 on June 22.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 and was subsequently sentenced to one year of probation.

The preliminary inquiry for Brittain’s trial is scheduled to take place Jan. 27 to 31.

