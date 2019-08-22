Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Former NDP MP Olivia Chow and Toronto councillor Mike Layton pose with the Jack Layton Statue on the anniversary of his death, in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Jack Layton’s family and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh celebrated the late politician’s life on Thursday, saying they continue to be inspired by his memory.

Layton’s wife Olivia Chow, his son, Mike Layton, and Singh placed flowers at a statue of the former NDP leader to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his death.

Chow says she just returned from a 15-day trip in the Yukon wilderness, similar to one she took with her husband a decade ago where they talked about taking action against climate change.

Mike Layton says he misses his father, who inspired people to do good for others to make the country a better place.

Jack Layton died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 61 shortly after leading his party to historic gains at the federal level when they formed the Official Opposition.

RELATED: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Singh says he remains inspired by Layton and will carry his tradition forward.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ski coach Bertrand Charest’s sentence for sexual abuse reduced

Just Posted

Collision at Highway 1/Balmoral Road intersection

Emergency personnel responding

Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre owner wants to keep building alive

Support from community in form of tenants wanted for heritage building

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Mike and Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf see television show picked up by streaming service

Canada geese in the Shuswap: Beautiful milfoil eaters or poopy pests?

Numbers of geese increasing in the Shuswap to the joy of some people and dismay of others

Salmon Arm’s Sebastien Archambault joins Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles

New police force in Surrey must avoid VPD, RCMP errors made in Pickton case: Oppal

Boots are scheduled to be on the ground by spring 2021

Forests minister visits B.C. town hit by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Salmon Arm teen competes in national lacrosse tourney

Toronto tournament to be held over three days

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

Thanksgiving food drive to benefit Salmon Arm food banks

Volunteers wanted for Blind Bay and Silver Creek drives

Preliminary inquiry set for accused Penticton killer

John Brittain, 68, will be back in Penticton court from Jan. 27 to 31

B.C. music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

Column: From festival to fair, cause for community celebration!

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Most Read