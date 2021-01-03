Dodie “Ruth” Anderson passed away at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Dec. 14, 2020. (Submitted)

Dodie “Ruth” Anderson passed away at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Dec. 14, 2020. (Submitted)

Family of woman who died in Salmon Arm hospital questions access to isolated patients

Dodie Anderson was suffering the effects of COVID-19 and a serious fall when she passed away Dec. 14

The family of a Salmon Arm woman who died in hospital is questioning the lack of access and communication they had during their mother’s final days, but are also praising the conduct of healthcare workers in the face of the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 14 Dodie ‘Ruth’ Anderson passed away at Shuswap Lake General Hospital at age 92, after suffering both a fall, and COVID-19.

Read More: Sicamous RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

Read More: Okanagan city included among best places to visit post-pandemic

Anderson’s daughter Susan Harris described the loss of her mother, without the ability to visit her, as absolutely devastating. She sympathizes with the many families who have gone through the loss of a loved one during the pandemic.

Although Anderson had been diagnosed with COVID-19 while living at the Lakeside Manor retirement residence, which has seen several COVID-19 cases, Harris said she believes trauma from the fall played a larger role in her mother’s death than the virus.

At the start of her mother’s hospitalization, Harris faced challenges getting information on her condition. She said she was regularly calling the nurses’ station, and received little information. She recognized they were extremely busy, and was eventually able to speak with doctors and provide input on her mother’s care.

Both Harris and Anderson worked in the medical field. Harris said she understands the demands placed on hospital employees and sees how they have only increased due to COVID-19. She noted that serious health issues like heart attacks and strokes do not stop happening, adding pressure on hospitals already challenged by the virus.

Read More: 4 dead after helicopter crashes in northern Alberta

Read More: Snapshot: Brave swimmers perform polar plunge in Shuswap Lake

Harris was eventually able to get her mother’s cell phone to her in the hospital and was able to speak with assistance from nurses.

The fragile communication link over the six days Anderson spent in hospital led Harris to reflect on families who don’t have have access to cell phones. She suggested the possibility of a phone company collecting refurbished cellphones for hospitals to ensure family members could communicate with their hospitalized relatives.

The lack of access to her mother in her final days has impeded Harris and her family’s ability to grieve.

“You’re left empty, just absolutely empty,” Harris said.

Nevertheless, she noted the compassion and sympathy of Dr. Kevin Goldberg and Dr. Adriaan Heunis in particular.

Harris and her family are planning a celebration of life for Anderson in late spring 2021. In the meantime, donations in Anderson’s name can be made to St. Mary’s church in Sorrento, or St. John’s church in Salmon Arm where she was a faithful parishioner. Harris said cards and condolences can be mailed to Anderson’s family care of Lakeside Manor.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: August

Just Posted

Dodie "Ruth" Anderson passed away at Shuswap Lake General Hospital on Dec. 14, 2020. (Submitted)
Family of woman who died in Salmon Arm hospital questions access to isolated patients

Dodie Anderson was suffering the effects of COVID-19 and a serious fall when she passed away Dec. 14

New Year’s Fireworks for 2020 as seen from the Penticton Lakeside Resort. (Brennan Phillips - Western News
Poll: What is your New Year’s Resolution?

It’s that time of year again to make promises to improve yourself

A road building crew in Solsqua stops for a smoke break circa 1913. Standing in the back row are George Finucane and Bill Coxworth. In the front row are Tom Fish, Otto Sirvio, Karl Adling, Fred Cole, and Bill Waddel. (Sicamous and District Historical Society Photo)
Shuswap History in Pictures: Road crew

A construction crew in Solsqua takes a break and poses for the camera.

Demonstration participants shout out to supportive drivers honking their horns in downtown Salmon Arm along Highway 1 on Thursday, June 4. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap Market Year In Review 2020: June

The Market looks back at some of the stories that made headlines in 2020

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

Osoyoos Fire Rescue’s fire hall. (Osoyoos Fire Rescue Facebook)
One dead and one in intensive care after fire in Osoyoos

A young man was rescued before dying of burn injuries at the hospital

Volunteers pitched in to give the Okanagan Valley Gleaners store some upgrades ahead of its reopening on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Outpouring of volunteerism gets Okanagan charity ready for new year

North Okanagan Valley Gleaners gets help with renovations over winter break

Heavy snow is seen falling on Hwy 5 near the Britton Creek Rest Area. (DriveBC)
Drivers warned as Coquihalla hit by heavy snow

Heavy snow is currently falling on Hwy 5 between Hope and Merritt

Kelowna seen from Mt. Knox hike. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Okanagan city included among best places to visit post-pandemic

American news agency highlighted Okanagan city’s “picturesque, lakeside wine country”

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A virtual service is being held for Glenn Mitchell, who passed away suddenly on Dec. 17, 2020. The service will be available on YouTube starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Celebrating the life of Glenn Lloyd Mitchell

A virtual service is being held for the longtime Morning Star editor on YouTube today at 1:30 p.m.

This guy was caught on camera shovelling a driveway and then going into the backyard to attempt to steal things on Dec. 30 in the Van Horne area. (Facebook photo)
VIDEO: Thief pretends to shovel driveways, steals from South Okanagan yards

The brazen thief stole from at least four yards in Penticton

Most Read