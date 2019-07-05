(Abigail Lynn/Unsplash)

Family pet killed by raccoons in B.C. park

City of Trail posts warning signs after dog mauled on morning walk

Warning: This story describes a graphic scene.

City and conservative service officials are urging pet owners to keep their animals on a leash after a dog was killed by raccoons just off a popular walking path in Trail.

David Craig was walking his two dogs, a lab named Jango and a little Shih Tzu named Lucy, on Thursday morning at Gyro Park.

Craig said the larger dog must have picked up a scent before running through the tall grass into a swampy section, and started barking.

Lucy had followed, but couldn’t run away quickly.

“I went in to try to help her because I wasn’t sure what was going on,” Craig said. “The raccoons were just chomping down on her and didn’t (care at all that) I was there with a stick. One was ready to attack me…. It was horrible.”

Shaken and unable to retrieve Lucy’s remains, he went home and had his family contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

“There are a few people that take their small dogs through there all the time, like I have been doing every morning for at least the past year,” he said. “With people walking through there, and kids playing down there, you can’t have a pack of raccoons … running around the neighbourhood.

“That’s what gets me, they weren’t scared of me at all, they were just hungry.”

READ MORE: Raccoon gang blamed for dead, injured cats in Abbotsford

Kyle Bueckert, a conservation officer in the West Kootenay zone, said the city will post signs about the aggressive raccoons in the park, and for pet owners to keep their dogs on a leash at all times.

“It’s very unlikely we would have a raccoon-human interaction,” he said. “It’s much more likely (this happened) given the fact that these dogs were off-trail investigating the raccoons.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later
Next story
Carjacking spree results in police pursuits, three arrests in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Federal funding supports Shuswap women entrepreneurs

Tsuts’weye Project to help women create, maintain, operate profitable, competitive business

Province proposes improvements for Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Both options would stop drivers from crossing the highway, require use of underpasses

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the Okanagan Valley

Garost wins award and is named Deputy CAO for Lake Country

Tanya Garost joined the District of Lake Country in 2016 as chief financial officer

Logging truck jackknifes on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Traffic stalled as tow truck crews remove vehicles involved in collision

Fashion Fridays: Travelling with style this summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Salmon Arm U17 Synergy boys basketball tops division at Western Canadian Championships

Tournament win a fine send-off for teammates moving on to Grade 12

COLUMN: The year we almost lost Canada Day

Members of the Summerland Legion have ensured our national holiday is celebrated here

West Vancouver cops tangle with 300 drunk youths on Canada Day

One officer was punched in the face. Two young people were arrested.

Former B.C. nursing instructor banned after photographing students in bathing suits

Stephen Bishop can’t apply for a nursing license for at least four years

Letter: Centennial Park purchase raises concerns

Writer questions value to taxpayers, public process for approval

The B.C. government looks for feedback from drivers

The province is conducting a survey in order to improve travel in B.C.

Girls’ go-kart camp at Okanagan College introduces 14 to trades

Young girls try hand at building engines, karts under guidance of skilled trades people in Kelowna

$6.5M for old downtown Kelowna RCMP lot

The former home to cop shop could serve high-density living, commercial space

Most Read