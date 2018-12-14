Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Friends and family of a professor from B.C. are asking for help after he disappeared in Colombia last week.

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin, Colombia, where he was attending seminars.

Simon Fraser University said it has been in contact with his family and is offering support.

“We are very concerned and hope that he will be found soon. SFU will support the investigation to find professor Gencay in any way that we can,” said Angela Wilson, senior director of media relations, in a statement.

READ MORE: B.C. prof granted bail, but remains behind bars in Slovakia

“We have not been contacted by authorities at this time and we do not have further information beyond what has already been publicly shared by his family. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, colleagues, staff and students during this difficult time.”

His friends and family have turned to social media to get the word out that he’s missing and share their concerns.

His wife Carole Gencay says on Facebook her husband was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6, and she asks anyone with information to contact police.

Gencay says she contacted Global Affairs.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware that a Canadian citizen is missing in Colombia,” said Global Affairs spokesman Richard Walker.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Consular services are being provided to the family in Canada. Consular officials in Colombia are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rash of bomb threats a learning opportunity for response capacity, Goodale
Next story
Final phase of Kelowna hospital cardiac centre completed

Just Posted

Avalanche control scheduled tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled along Highway 1 on Dec 15. From… Continue reading

Shuswap thief nabs purse in hospital, attempts to steal taxi

Salmon Arm RCMP arrest suspect who judge orders to stay behind bars until trial

School District 83 says a buyer is lined up for Salmon Arm’s DAC

Few details available, but sale is said to be finalized by Jan. 31

Okanagan College unlocks time capsule

Items placed in 1993 and kept in capsule in library opened at special ceremony

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

VIDEO: Royals reveal the images on their Christmas cards

Prince William and his wife Kate are shown outside in casual clothes, their three young children in tow

Media, robotics, Indigenous studies coming to B.C. Grade 12 classrooms in 2019-20

Provincial tests are also being changed for students in Grade 10 to 12, the Education Ministry said

ICBC to apply for 6.3% hike to basic insurance rates

Crown Corporation said it will be submitting its next basic rate application to the British Columbia Utilities Commission Friday

Stranded B.C. trucker writes final wishes before being rescued 3 days later

‘I was just praying someone would come along’

Canfor Corp. extending temporary curtailment of sawmills in B.C.; cutting hours

Vancouver-based company says the decision is due to declining lumber prices, high log costs and log supply constraints

Canada’s prospective world junior team members await final roster decisions

Thirty-four players were invited to the national junior selection camp

Family searching for B.C. professor last seen at Colombian salsa club

Ramazan Gencay, a professor in economics at Simon Fraser University, was last seen in Medellin

Final phase of Kelowna hospital cardiac centre completed

Finishing new recovery rooms last stage of $381 million project

Rash of bomb threats a learning opportunity for response capacity, Goodale

Thursday’s wave of bomb threats swept across communities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border

Most Read