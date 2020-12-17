One of the artillery shells remaining in the Stevenson family collection. The one that is missing has distinctive German script stamped on the base and is believed to have been fired from a massive naval or siege gun. (Contributed)

One of the artillery shells remaining in the Stevenson family collection. The one that is missing has distinctive German script stamped on the base and is believed to have been fired from a massive naval or siege gun. (Contributed)

Family seeks historical artillery shell casing missing from late father’s Shuswap home

The shell was once fired out of an uncommonly large German artillery gun during the First World War

A Salmon Arm family is seeking the return of a historical artifact once belonging to their great-grandfather which might have been missing for as long as a year.

When Brent Stevenson and his siblings were settling their late father’s estate recently, they found at least one prized piece of military memorabilia glaringly absent from his Silver Creek home.

The item in question is the shell casing from an enormous artillery round which they believe was once fired from a German naval gun or “Big Bertha” siege howitzer during the First World War.

Read More: Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Read More: Princeton man promised $700K in faked Publishers’ Clearing House Sweepstakes win

The shell casing was brought home from the European battlefield by Stevenson’s great-grandfather Colonel H.I. Stevenson who served in the Boer War and the First World War.

The large brass casing was passed down to Stevenson’s grandfather and then to his father. No one in the family recalls seeing it for about a year prior to Stevenson’s father’s death.

Theories on the shell’s disappearance include theft or an unreturned loan to a community group or historical society. Whatever its whereabouts, Stevenson said he and his family are willing to pay a reward for its return, no questions asked.

Stevenson said the shell in question is unmistakable and its historical value should be obvious to anyone who sees it.

He described the brass shell as between three and three-and-a-half feet tall and 12 to 16 inches in diameter.

It also has German script stamped onto the base. Stevenson said the shell has important sentimental value to his family as it is one of a handful of artifacts linking them to the family’s history of military service.

Stevenson is eager to receive any information which might lead to the recovery of the shell. He can be reached by phone at 250-549-0023 or by email at brentstevenson@shaw.ca.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armhistory

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Council recommends improvements for busy Salmon Arm intersection
Next story
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Just Posted

One of the artillery shells remaining in the Stevenson family collection. The one that is missing has distinctive German script stamped on the base and is believed to have been fired from a massive naval or siege gun. (Contributed)
Family seeks historical artillery shell casing missing from late father’s Shuswap home

The shell was once fired out of an uncommonly large German artillery gun during the First World War

The City of Salmon Arm is recommending a four-way stop for the busy intersection of 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE near Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Council recommends improvements for busy Salmon Arm intersection

Intersection of 30th Street and 20th Avenue NE may see a four-way stop

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Contributed)
UPDATE: 1 death, 91 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health; Big White group households lend to cluster

The death, a woman in her 90s, was not tied to any of the ongoing outbreaks in the region

The City of Salmon Arm is buying this communication tower in Kault Hill just north of city limits in Electoral Area C for $1 from Corus Entertainment/Global TV as Corus no longer needs it, but it is used for the operation of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm takes over television rebroadcast tower but not for entertainment

City new owner of Kault Hill tower in order to use for water and sewer operations

Small loads of residential yard waste will remain free at all CSRD landfills and transfer stations. (Pixabay photo)
Large trucks full of yard waste will be charged at CSRD landfills

Small loads of yard waste can still be dumped for free

Armand Flamand used to drive this semi-truck. (Flamand family)
West Kelowna retired trucker caps off career with one last ride

West Kelowna’s Premium Truck and Trailer Inc. took Armand Flamand for one last spin

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Community rallies around Okanagan senior living in truck

For the first time in years a 77-year-old is sleeping in a warm bed

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Dave Brimacombe and Wayward Distillery staff members pictured with mountains of ethanol and sanitizer. Photo supplied
B.C. distillery stuck with a warehouse full of sanitizer

Courtenay’s Wayward Distillery donated about $75,000 worth, now can’t sell enough to cover expenses

Ardith (Walpetko We’dalx) Walkem is the firest Indigenous woman to be appointed a BC Supreme Court Justice, an announcement made in December 2020. (Cedar & Sage Law Corporation photo - cedarandsagelaw.com)
Ardith Walkem the first Indigenous woman named a Justice on the BC Supreme Court

‘We celebrate with Ardith this tremendous achievement’ – UBCIC Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

The new case total at McKinney Place is now 57 as of Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (File photo)
One in hospital, one dead and several sick from COVID at Oliver home

The reason for the rapid spread is four people share a room at McKinney Place

(Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)
Williams Lake First Nation Chief supports Canucks amid cultural appropriation controversy

“That’s my team. That’s who I cheer for, and I’ve always taken great pride in that logo.”

The Pat Duke Arena change room renovation and expansion project is now complete, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Angie Clowry photo)
Four years after Hockeyville, Lumby’s Pat Duke arena upgrades completed

Village was crowned Kraft Hockeyville in 2016; virtual tour will take place Thursday

12-year-old Averi is currently in BC Children’s Hospital waiting for treatment for her aplastic anemia. (Vanessa Micku - GoFundMe)
Okanagan girl’s family asking for support after rare condition diagnosis

Averi Morey and her parents are in Vancouver waiting for a treatment plan

Most Read