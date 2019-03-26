Family was everything to young woman who died in Highway 3 collision

Friends say family was everything to a young mother who died in a tragic car crash on Highway 3 west of Keremeos early Friday morning.

Alanna Dunn was on her way to work at Copper Mountain mine Friday at about 4:30 a.m. when her SUV came into a collision with commercial vehicle that overturned on a curve. Highway 3 was closed for 10 hours as RCMP investigated. The investigation is ongoing.

The 27-year-old had just started a full-time position at the mine and was on her fifth day of work. She previously worked contract for the mine.

“She was really trying to get on at the mine so she could help out more with her family, so she could be a provider. She worked really hard and actually got compliments on her work ethic,” Rose Tashina Holmes, one of her best friends told the Review.

Dunn grew up in the Douglas Lake area and moved to the Similkameen about five years ago. She leaves behind a 10-year-old son, three-year-old daughter and fiancé.

The couple lived in Keremeos raising their children and spending lots of time with friends and family.

“She was very family-orientated. She was always doing what she could for the kids, taking her daughter to ballet and her son to hockey,” she said. “She was always talking highly of her parents and brother. She really loved her brother. That was one of the things that was so exciting for her to be on at the mine. She’d always worked weekends. Now her Friday was her Friday so she was going to have weekends off and was excited to be able to go to Douglas Lake to see her family.”

Tashina Holmes said the her and Dunn had been friends for years, but over the last few months she’d become her rock. Tashina Holmes lost her older brother in a car accident outside of Kamloops in January.

“After losing my brother she was really there for me. She was my shoulder to lean on. She never turned any of her friends away in times of need,” she said.

Dunn leaves behind her children, fiancé, parents, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

A service for Alanna Dunn is being held at N’kwala school gym March 29 at 11 a.m.

