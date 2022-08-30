Family without supplies stranded on Copper Mountain for six hours

Parents and four children, had no food, water or cell phones

GSAR found the vehicle and family at about 11 p.m. Spotlight file photo

A family from Hope was stranded for six hours on Copper Mountain on Monday, Aug. 29.

The couple and their four children had no food or water, and no cell phones.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, they were travelling in a 2017 GMC Acadia when they lost their way on a disused forestry service road and drove down a steep embankment.

Their vehicle’s On Star device activated, sending out a GPS signal from the Jameson Lake area.

However that signal, along with voice contact with those in the SUV, eventually dropped and could not be reinstated.

The father indicated he was taking a knife and bear spray to try to find an alternative road, but he was unsuccessful.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue found the family at about 11 p.m., and RCMP secured them a motel room for the night.

They were unable to retrieve the vehicle at that time.

There were no injuries, said Hughes.

“Thanks to always to Ground Search and Rescue for their efforts and expertise,” he added.

