Eighty-acre Minion Field is the field in the background, located at 2191 30th St. SW, with a crop of corn growing. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Farmcrest Foods’ lease of 80-acre city property renewed

City reserves right to put bio-solids on all or part of Minion Field

Farmcrest Food’s lease of 80 acres of city-owned farmland on 30th Street SW has been renewed for three years.

At city council’s Aug. 26 meeting, council agreed Minion Field would be leased to Farmcrest from April 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2022 for an annual fee of $22,000. That’s an increase of $1,000 per year from the previous lease.

The land will be used for the production of forage and/or cereal crops, and the city reserves the right to apply bio-solids to all or part of the land. The agreement may be terminated with six months’ written notice from either party.

Corn is currently being grown on the property at 2191 30th St. SW across from Farmcrest Foods.

Farmcrest has been leasing the property since 2005 and city staff describe the company as a good tenant.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren noted the city has owned the property since 1975 and asked the purpose in keeping it.

Administrator Carl Bannister said the city has kept it because there have been various proposals over the years for different uses.

Read more: 2014 – Old house finds new home

Read more: 2013 – Minion Field lease OK’d

Staff said it’s thought there will be an RFP, request for proposals, in 2022, but added it will be council’s decision.

When the city bought the property, the intent was to use it for a spray irrigation project using effluent from the sewage treatment plant, states a staff report. The project didn’t proceed, but the Liquid Waste Management Plan identifies the property as a site for biosolids from the plant.

Since 1981, the land has been leased to local farmers for the production of forage and/or cereal crops.

“In 2016, Farmcrest Foods advised that they had obtained a GMO Free land status on the property and requested a three-year-renewal, which council granted,” states the report.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups
Next story
Royer to remain in custody

Just Posted

Farmcrest Foods’ lease of 80-acre city property renewed

City reserves right to put bio-solids on all or part of Minion Field

Royer to remain in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

VIDEO: GoFundMe page started for family after home was destroyed in fire

Crews battled the blaze for five hours

Swimmers wanted for inaugural Copper Island race

Open-water event goes from Shuswap Lake Provincial Park to island and back

Resident spreads word about ‘no ornaments’ bylaw at Salmon Arm cemetery

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

VIDEO: Trudeau responds to Scheer on abortion, same-sex issue

The Prime Minister called for Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer be far firmer with his MPs

Royer to remain in custody

Penticton man one of four arrested earlier this year following attack on two homeless men

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

Highway crash north of Vernon slows traffic

The crash occurred just south of the Swan Lake Nursery Friday around 11 a.m.

VIDEO: Six whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read