Farmcrest Foods’ lease of 80-acre city property renewed

City reserves right to put bio-solids on all or part of Minion Field

Eighty-acre Minion Field is the field in the background, located at 2191 30th St. SW, with a crop of corn growing. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Farmcrest Food’s lease of 80 acres of city-owned farmland on 30th Street SW has been renewed for three years.

At city council’s Aug. 26 meeting, council agreed Minion Field would be leased to Farmcrest from April 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2022 for an annual fee of $22,000. That’s an increase of $1,000 per year from the previous lease.

The land will be used for the production of forage and/or cereal crops, and the city reserves the right to apply bio-solids to all or part of the land. The agreement may be terminated with six months’ written notice from either party.

Corn is currently being grown on the property at 2191 30th St. SW across from Farmcrest Foods.

Farmcrest has been leasing the property since 2005 and city staff describe the company as a good tenant.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren noted the city has owned the property since 1975 and asked the purpose in keeping it.

Administrator Carl Bannister said the city has kept it because there have been various proposals over the years for different uses.

Read more: 2014 – Old house finds new home

Read more: 2013 – Minion Field lease OK’d

Staff said it’s thought there will be an RFP, request for proposals, in 2022, but added it will be council’s decision.

When the city bought the property, the intent was to use it for a spray irrigation project using effluent from the sewage treatment plant, states a staff report. The project didn’t proceed, but the Liquid Waste Management Plan identifies the property as a site for biosolids from the plant.

Since 1981, the land has been leased to local farmers for the production of forage and/or cereal crops.

“In 2016, Farmcrest Foods advised that they had obtained a GMO Free land status on the property and requested a three-year-renewal, which council granted,” states the report.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter