An introductory circle at a Young Agrarians meeting. (Photo: Joel Hayhoe)

Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event in Kelowna Nov. 2

Farmers and landowners are being invited to learn about land-linking in Kelowna and throughout the Okanagan.

Young Agrarians, a farmer to farmer resource, and the B.C. Land Matching Program (BCLMP) will be hosting the land-linking event to help educate and bring together farmers looking for land and landowners looking for farmers.

The BCLMP provides online and searchable inventory of B.C. land opportunities that have been helping Okanagan agriculture workers since 2018.

“Land Linking workshops are an avenue for farmers and farmland owners to meet their regional land matchers, and access important resources and information about land agreements,” said Darcy Smith, BCLMP program manager.

“Our goal is to create an opportunity for people to network, and sign up new participants to receive on-going support through the B.C. Land Matching Program.”

READ MORE: ‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

READ MORE: Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

The land-linking workshop will be hosted at the First Lutheran Church on Nov. 2.

The access to land is one of the biggest barriers new farmers face in the Okanagan and in B.C. leasing land has become a popular solution that helps young farmers and agriculture entrepreneurs to start their businesses.

Land-linking workshops provide the opportunity for workers and land-leasers to meet and network while working out how underutilized land can be farmed and helping new farmers start their careers.

“For new farmers and startups, access to land is one of the biggest hurdles you will face,” said Maylene Loveland who was recently matched by the BCLMP with a land lease in the Northern Okanagan.

“For any aspiring farmer, working in agriculture is essential, it is the best way to learn and get hands on experience.”

For more information on Young Agrarians, the BCLMP and the upcoming Kelowna event visit youngagrarians.org.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon Arm’s recreation centre opens gym door to whole community
Next story
Vancouver man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Just Posted

Salmon Arm woman hopeful after undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s

The neural stimulator has not been turned on yet, but neurosurgeon pleased with electrode placement

BC Hydro warns of overnight power outages in the Shuswap

Customers in areas that may remain without power include Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Chase

Salmon Arm traffic light move delayed, overhead signs on Highway 1 planned

Moving lights at Ross Street won’t happen this fall, mayor favours gateway signage on Trans-Canada

VIDEO: Storm blows tree down on Chase residence

Hydro crews still working to restore power through Southern Interior

UPDATE: Theft that destroys ATM at Salmon Arm gas station involves white truck

RCMP report that stolen truck used in the six-minute heist at a local Shell station

VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

B.C. government considering options in ICBC medical expert case: Horgan

Changes aimed at curbing costs at the financially troubled Insurance Corp. of B.C.

Downed power lines close Highway 97 in Westwold

Emergency crews on scene near Falkland

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

North Zone Kings win one of two games against Thompson Zone Blazers

Next up, Kings to face off against South Zone Knights

School District #83 participates in Operation Safe Stop

Drivers can be fined $368 for passing a school bus illegally

Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

The crash took place Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Forty per cent of sexual assaults in Kelowna deemed ‘unfounded’

Thirty-five out of 88 sexual assault reports were unfounded, according to Statistics Canada

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

Most Read