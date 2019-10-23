Jay Greenwood of Greater Victoria was 46 when he died at Extreme Air trampoline park in Richmond on Jan. 20, 2018. His two children, who were present when he died, sued the trampoline park and have just received a response to their claim. (Facebook)

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

The final moments of Jason Greenwood’s life are described as chaotic in the B.C. Coroner’s report that concluded his death at a Richmond trampoline park was an accident.

At 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2018, Greenwood’s fatal jump and the subsequent events at Extreme Air Park were captured on a family camera and also on the park’s video surveillance.

Greenwood’s partner and children were there to experience the tragedy.

The video shows “Greenwood ran up a short ramp which led to a trampoline, and that he jumped off the trampoline by doing a forward flip and landed in the foam pit head first,” the report noted. “When Greenwood did not surface from beneath the foam his family jumped in the pit and attempted to dig through the foam to locate him.”

READ ALSO: Family sues Richmond trampoline park for negligence in death of B.C. dad

He was found upside down with his feet above his body. The bottom of the 4.5-foot deep foam pit is another trampoline surface. There was a debate as to whether or not to remove him from the pit. The initial scene was chaotic with a dozen or more people in and out of the foam pit and people still playing nearby, unaware of the tragedy unfolding.

Even with staff and bystanders removing as much foam from the pit as possible for an easier extraction, it was 21 minutes by the time Richmond firefighters were able to extract him. He was in cardiac arrest and resuscitation efforts were made.

Greenwood was transported by ambulance to Vancouver General Hospital where he was diagnosed with a cervical spine injury that stopped his breathing and caused “severe hypoxic ischemic brain injury.”

In July, Technical Safety BC made a recommendation to the province that trampoline parks be regulated and the coroner agreed. The report noted none of the three staff on hand that day were trained in First Aid or CPR and that a “more timely medical aid response with respiratory support may have prevented a fatal outcome.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Remains of 7 Canadians killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash return home
Next story
Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Just Posted

Thief chops their way into ATM at Salmon Arm Shell station

Amount of cash taken unknown, six-minute heist captured on video

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey takes initiative on mental health

Association embraces need for awareness, to host its own Mental Health Week

Shuswap Search and Rescue launches search for new recruits

Looking for people with time to commit, an enjoyment of outdoors who want to give back to community

Salmon Arm soapbox derby organizer makes donation to BC Children’s Hospital

The money raised from the annual event will go towards a pet petting program

Update: Fire extinguished in roof of Salmon Arm retirement residence

Residents being moved back to their apartments in Lakeside Manor from regional district building

Girl power glows in Vernon STEM workshop

More than 100 students take part in STEM4Girls event

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Seizure of cannabis edibles, including mac-and-cheese, prompt warning from B.C. RCMP

Potato chips, cheesecake and candy infused with cannabis also seized back in August

B.C. parents sue city and province in 12-year-old daughter’s drowning at lake

Beverly Park drowned at Rotary Lake in Dawson Creek in August 2016

Halloween hauntings happening in the North Okanagan

From fireworks to fundraisers, events are planned this weekend and Oct. 31

Limited parking drives concerns for North Okanagan housing project

Public hearing scheduled for CMHA low-income expansion project proposal

Summerland curlers begin season on the ice

League action and bonspiels to continue into March

Penticton-bound plane forced to return to Vancouver

It’s the third flight in three weeks that has been unable to land at Penticton Regional Airport.

‘The West Wants Out’: Wexit rallies planned in Alberta as separatist momentum grows

Rallies scheduled in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer

Most Read