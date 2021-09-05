Fatal collision closes highway east of Revelstoke Sunday morning

There were 4 vehicles involved, 1 death and 4 injuries

A collision between four vehicles left one person dead and four others injured, Sunday, Sept. 5.

The incident on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden took place just after 8 a.m.

Officers from the Golden RCMP as well as BC Emergency Health Services responded to the crash.

Witnesses reported that an eastbound pick-up truck veered into the westbound lane and collided with a motorhome. A pickup towing a holiday trailer and a semi were also caught up in the incident.

The driver of the pickup, a 48 year old man from Saskatchewan suffered fatal injuries and died on scene. His passengers, a woman and a child, have been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the motor home was airlifted to hospital and a child passenger was transported by land to hospital. Both have, what are believed to be, serious but non-life threatening injuries. The third passenger was not injured.

The occupants of the pick up with the trailer and the driver of the semi were not injured.

According to Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the RCMP, the cause of the collision remains undetermined, however, speed and alcohol have been ruled out.

The highway was closed for several hours while the investigation was underway.

