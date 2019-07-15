UPDATED: Lane closed after fatal collision on Highway 97 east of Falkland

A man in his 60s is dead after a single vehicle crash on July 15

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

DriveBC reports one eastbound lane is closed near the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 97.

The lane is closed for 4.2 kilometres between Salmon River Road and Kneller Road.

Drivers should expect up to 20-minute delays.

ORIGINAL: 11:12 p.m.

A man in his 60s is dead after a fatal crash on July 15 east of Falkland.

According to a Falkland RCMP release, the man was the lone occupant of a black pickup truck driving eastbound early on Monday morning, on Highway 97 near Whispering Pines Frontage Road.

Around 5:30 a.m., RCMP and Emergency Services responded to the scene and determined the truck had “failed to negotiate a curve and left the highway.”

The man was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the single vehicle collision.

North Okanagan Traffic Services (NOTS) and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash and are appealing for witnesses to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, including any dash camera footage, is asked to contact NOTS in Vernon at 250-260-7132.

READ MORE: Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.