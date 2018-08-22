Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

A fatal crash on Vancouver Island has stopped traffic in both direction of the Malahat highway, closing off the only major route between Victoria and Nanaimo.

West Shore RCMP confirm the driver of a sewage truck was found dead Wednesday morning after police responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane of the highway, near the Goldstream Boat House, according to RCMP. The coroners service has been called to the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a blue SUV, was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

Photos from the scene show a sewage truck flipped over and witnesses say a strong smell continues to linger in the air.

HAZMAT must clean up the sewage spill before opening the highway, meaning motorists should expect significant delays.

“The cause of the fatal collision is under investigation. The sewage spill prevents travel on the highway. We ask for patience from drivers who are affected by any delays as emergency crews deal with the closure of Highway 1,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

Ryan Wettlaufer was driving from Victoria to Duncan as part of his morning commute when the accident happened. He said while he didn’t see the accident itself, the smell from the fluid that was leaking from the truck was unbearable.

