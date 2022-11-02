Fatal crash involving horses on Coquihalla gives way to fundraisers

The incident happened on Oct. 22 when a vehicle slide into oncoming traffic

Jesse Legroulx and his dog Roscoe (left) were both involved in the car crash on the Coquihalla Oct. 22 that took the life of Aaron Hansen (right). (Facebook, GoFundMe)

Aaron Jacob Hansen was 29 when his vehicle lost control on black ice.

He was driving on the Coquihalla Highway on Oct. 22 when his vehicle slid into oncoming traffic.

Hansen was intubated on scene and never regained consciousness.

His brother Joel has started a GoFundMe for the family.

Hansen may have lost his life but he saved the lives of five others through organ donation, a journey his brother describes as “incredibly inspiring but still deeply painful.”

The fundraiser aims to reach $10,000 to help cover the costs of memorials, financial support for the family, and future scholarships in Hansen’s name.

Joel is also encouraging people to register as organ donors in honour of his brother.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of the other driver involved in the collision, as well.

Jesse Legroulx was driving his pick-up and horse trailer when Hansen’s vehicle lost control.

Legroulx worked as a hauler prior to the crash, but his injuries such as a severe concussion are preventing him from going back to work.

The fundraiser has a goal of raising $30,000 to help cover costs of housing, groceries, and other daily necessities through the cold winter months as Legroulx isn’t expected to be back at work for six months.

Legroulx’s wife Lindsay told Black Press the fundraiser was started by a family friend.

“To be honest, I think that we are a little bit uncomfortable because obviously, it’s financially devastating to us, but at the same time, somebody’s life was lost…We’re a little uncomfortable seeming needy at this time.”

At the time of the incident, Legroulx was transporting five horses and two dogs back to Alberta. He bonded with one of the dogs through the trip and after the crash, the pup was later gifted to the Legroulx family.

