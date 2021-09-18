Fatal motorcycle crash revs Sicamous man to drive for upgrades to Enderby intersection

After his sister died in a June 2021 crash, Steve Seelinger has invited officials to review section of Highway 97A

After losing his sister to a motorcycle crash, a Sicamous man is hoping something good can come from her death.

Steve Seelinger is advocating for changes to the intersection of Highway 97A and Springbend Road, after his sister Jan died in a crash June 22, 2021. The Salmon Arm woman collided with a commercial farm vehicle at the intersection between Enderby and Grindrod.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm woman dies in Enderby motorcycle crash

“I cannot change the outcome of this tragic accident but perhaps I can make a difference for others moving forward,” Steve said in a letter to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

He admits that the crash was Jan’s fault, but that there were contributing factors that could be improved.

“I’m not carrying a torch for my sister,” Steve Said. “It has motivated me.”

Along with being a busy intersection, he says it is poorly laid out and has been the location of numerous accidents, ranging from minor to fatal semi-truck rollovers and auto crashes.

The area was repaved in fall of 2020, according to Steve, and at the time of Jan’s crash there were no painted road markings evident.

He suggests installing rumble strips, solar-powered flashing warning lights, relocation of the stop sign and island splitting Springbend to the east and adding a stop sign coming off Springbend southbound, instead of the current merge lane.

To show officials just how bad the intersection is, he has invited them to the site on Monday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m. Those invited include the Ministry, department of highways regional supervisor, RCMP, Enderby Mayor, ICBC road safety, local MLAS and the media. The public is also welcome to attend.

READ MORE: Memorial ride planned for Salmon Arm woman killed in collision

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crashmotorcycleTransportation