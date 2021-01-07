Fatal South Okanagan fire deemed accidental

The cause of the fire was from spilled cooking oil, says fire department

Jasper Brian Braga has been identified as the man who died from a house fire in Osoyoos on Jan. 1. (GoFundMe)

The Jan. 1 fire that killed Jasper Brian (JB) Braga was accidentally caused by cooking, confirmed the Osoyoos Fire Department.

“We finished up the investigation yesterday. The burn patterns were typical of what we see in oil fire spills,” said Osoyoos deputy fire chief Tyler Hilland.

The fire broke out about 9:4o p.m. on New Year’s Day at the Braga family home on 89th St.

Osoyoos fire said when they got there, a family member was trying to get back inside the burning home because JB was still inside.

READ MORE: Young man dies in house fire

Firefighters were able to get inside and rescue the young man within three minutes of arriving on the scene. He suffered extensive burns and trauma, and was treated by the firefighters until an ambulance arrived.

Father and son were taken to hospital, where JB died. His father is still in the ICU in Kelown with severe burns.

The fire was contained to one floor of the family home.

JB was well-liked and a part of the Osoyoos A&W restaurant family where he worked along with his mom. His dad, also named Jasper, works at AG Foods which is collecting donations and gift cards for the Bragas.

A friend of JB set up a Gofundme for the family to pay for funeral costs and already $11,500 has been raised towards the $15,000 goal. Click here to see the gofundme.

The community is grieving the loss in the tight-knit community.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.