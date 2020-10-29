A Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 apartment fire in Penticton killed two and displaced dozens more. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Fatal Penticton apartment fire deemed accidental

The blaze gutted an apartment building on Tuesday morning, killing two people and displacing dozens

The Penticton Fire Department has concluded its investigation into the fatal apartment fire on Elm Avenue that claimed two lives Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Investigators have deemed the fire to be accidental.

The fire started early Tuesday morning and ripped through the building, killing two people and displacing dozens more.

Penticton fire Chief Larry Watkinson spoke to residents of the 217 Elm Avenue apartment at a meeting Wednesday night. He explained the fire started on the lower portion of the building’s front side.

The fire department has determined the cause of the fire but is unable to release that information until insurance agencies have completed their investigation, said Watkinson.

“We can’t release that yet because there are other agencies doing their investigation right now and if we give that information out it will steer them in a direction we don’t want them to know of.”

Two dozen former residents of the building have been registered with Penticton’s emergency support services to receive help finding accommodation and/or other resources in the community.

Fatal Fire

