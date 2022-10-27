Mining operations at Brucejack remain suspended until further notice following the death of a contractor. (Newcrest Canada/Facebook)

Fatality confirmed at northwest B.C. gold mine

Mining operations at Newcrest’s Brucejack mine remain suspended pending an investigation

Newcrest Mining has confirmed a fatality at its Brucejack gold mine in northwest B.C.

In a statement this morning, the company did not give any details on the nature of the “isolated incident” that led to the death of an employee of its contractor Procon on Saturday, Oct. 22.

“This is devastating news that no one ever wants to hear,” said chief executive officer, Sandeep Biswas in the Oct. 27 statement.

“The feeling of profound sadness when a life is lost is never forgotten. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and those close to our colleague during this very difficult and emotional time.”

Mining operations remain suspended at the mine pending an ongoing investigation involving Newcrest, Procon and “relevant authorities.”

“Newcrest will share further information as appropriate, recognizing the need to respect the investigation process and, more importantly, the family’s privacy in their time of grief,” the release stated.

In an earlier release, Newcrest said Biswas, along with chief operating officer Craig Jones chief operating officer for the Americas had flown to site to support employees and contractors.

Newcrest also said there is no ongoing threat to the safety or physical well-being of the Brucejack team.

“Newcrest’s focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time. There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those who work at Newcrest.”

Black Press Media has also reached out to the provincial ministry responsible for mines for comment about safety inspection.

Brucejack is one of the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world. It is located 65 km north of Stewart in an area dubbed B.C.’s “Golden Triangle” on Tahltan First Nation territory.

