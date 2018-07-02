FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

Officials say an individual has been arrested for alleged attempted support of a terrorist organization in planning an attack in downtown Cleveland on July 4.

RELATED: Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities

FBI Agent Vicki Anderson says Monday that a person was arrested over the weekend. She says more information will be provided at a morning news conference.

Anderson says the individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities
Next story
US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

Just Posted

Crash closes Highway 1 alternating lanes near Sicamous

The vehicle incident happened 25 km east of Sicamous

New signs to mark Japanese internment camps in Shuswap

Sicamous historical society requests more information at each location

In photos: Chase celebrates the class of 2018

The Chase Secondary class of 2018 walked across the stage and into… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey partners with Silverbacks for upcoming season

Eight minor hockey teams will fly Silverbacks colours this season

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

John Bolton said it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly

FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Survey shows daughters more likely to take care of parents

A B.C. woman shares struggle of taking care of aging mother

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

Man killed in Okanagan following Canada Day festivities

The stabbing happened downtown Kelowna as Canada Day festivities wrapped up

B.C. man dies after falling from truck at Canada Day parade

Incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Abbotsford

Most Read