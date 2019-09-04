Federal appeals court to rule on letting new Trans Mountain pipeline challenges proceed

Requests to grant appeal hearing stem from Ottawa’s second approval of controversial project

Pipeline pipes are seen at a facility near Hope, B.C., Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

The Federal Court of Appeal says it will reveal Wednesday whether a new set of legal challenges to the Trans Mountain pipeline project can proceed.

The federal government has twice approved a plan to twin an existing pipeline from Alberta’s oilpatch to the B.C. coast.

Last year, the Federal Court of Appeal tore up the original approval citing both an insufficient environment review and inadequate consultations with Indigenous communities.

The Liberals say they fixed both problems and approved the expansion a second time in June.

Environment groups still say there are not adequate protections for endangered marine species that will be affected by tanker traffic picking up oil from a terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

Several First Nations say the federal government came into the most recent discussions having predetermined the outcome.

The court will decide Wednesday on 12 requests to appeal the June approval.

The federal government bought the existing pipeline and the unfinished expansion work for $4.5 billion last year, promising to get it over the political opposition that had scared off Kinder Morgan Canada from proceeding.

The move disappointed environmentalists, who say the global climate can’t handle more emissions from Alberta’s oilsands and the eventual burning of the petroleum they produce. The Liberals say they’ll use any profits from the project to fund Canada’s transition to a cleaner-energy economy.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than 2,000 residences without power in Salmon Arm area after storm

Just Posted

More than 2,000 residences without power in Salmon Arm area after storm

Power lines fall across Auto Road in Industrial Park, outage from lightning strike east of Ranchero

Police requesting public’s help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

Investigators wish to speak with anyone who saw two cigar boats travelling together on Sept. 1.

B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Update: Fire at Kingfisher Creek near Sicamous being held at under a hectare

Fifteen firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

Driver and horses safe after serious collision in Sicamous

Semi driver ticketed after a pickup towing a horse trailer collided with the semi, closing Highway 1

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Lightning sparks two fires in the Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is reporting two blazes near Princeton

UPDATE: Lightning strikes Peachland home, starts fire

A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Ski the Okanagan with SilverStar-Apex deals

Vernon and Penticton ski resorts team up to share the ultimate winter experience

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Out-of-control wildfire near Keremeos

BC Wildfire is on scene of the blaze

Summerland organization to sponsor refugee family from Namibia

Family of six with be fifth refugee family to come to Summerland since 2015

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Most Read