(File photo)

(File photo)

Federal Court exonerates Kamloops Mountie in burger beef dispute

A Federal Court ruling has overturned punishment in case involving a cop, McDonald’s manager

  • Feb. 25, 2021 12:45 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

An RCMP officer who was embroiled in an argument about an undercooked hamburger at a Kamloops McDonalds restaurant in 2016 has had his punishment overturned and legal costs refunded following an appeal.

On April 12, 2016, Const. Michael Muller, while off-duty, went to the McDonald’s in Sahali, off Notre Dame Drive and placed an order at the counter.

Upon receiving his food, Muller examined his burger and complained to staff that it was undercooked.

Video surveillance footage, which did not have audio, showed the restaurant manager pick the burger up from the counter with his left hand and move it into his right hand while Muller was attempting to take a photograph of it.

Muller grabbed the manager’s left wrist, pulling him for about a second before the manager dropped the burger on the floor. Muller then walked around the counter, picked up the patty and photographed it.

The manager opted to refund Muller, who decided to leave, but not before engaging in “an animated discussion with the staff,” Federal Court Justice Russel Zinn noted in a written judgment.

Police were called and, later that month, Muller was docked two days’ pay for breaching the RCMP’s code of conduct by disrespecting McDonald’s employees and using inappropriate force when dealing with the manager of the restaurant.

Muller was also charged with assault, but the Crown stayed that charge.

Muller appealed the finding that he used inappropriate force, having said he reacted with “the least amount of force necessary” to prevent the manager from taking away the burger, intended no harm and caused no injury to the manager.

“I simply reacted to him taking away my product I had paid for. Had he not taken away the patty, I would have never grabbed his wrist,” Muller said, according to the court decision.

Justice Zinn sided with Muller, stating the manager’s actions in taking the burger without explanation was the immediate cause of the incident and cannot be overlooked.

“Mr. Muller’s reaction was involuntary – it was minor and of short duration,” Zinn wrote. “Had he continued to hold onto the manager longer, then it might reasonably be said that the action was inappropriate; however, I am unable to see how any reasonable person knowing all of the facts would view his involuntary reaction to having his burger removed as inappropriate.”

Muller was awarded his legal fees, totalling $5,000, and one of his lost days of pay.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Lynx grabs lunch in Kamloops

READ MORE: Argument about physical distancing escalates to stabbing in Nanaimo

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Finalists named for Okanagan entrepreneur summit
Next story
Engineering work awarded in ongoing effort to stabilize busy Salmon Arm road

Just Posted

Larch Place is the first building to be built in the BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association housing project at the corner of Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This view is from the Shuswap Street side where it sits behind the Graystone East building. (File photo)
Opening of doors at new housing development in Salmon Arm welcomed

BC Housing announces opening of 32 rental units, with 35 more expected in summer 2021

Calls for potential overdoses in B.C. spiked in 2020, especially in the Okanagan - Shuswap. Pictured above is a BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. (BCHES photo)
UBCO program increases drug checking availability in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon

January 2021 data shows of 95 opioid samples tested across Interior Health, 93 contained fentanyl

Youth from Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and the Kootenays were able to dig into two evenings of online learning and connection through United Way Southern Interior B.C.’s <CODE>anagan program. (Submitted)<code> </code>
CODEanagan gives youth a chance to learn about technology

The youth, aged 12 to 21, built their own WordPress sites and developed blogging ideas

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

A concept drawing released by the District of Sicamous shows plans for the replacement of the recently demolished Beach Park washroom facilities. (District of Sicamous image)
Province gets behind new washroom, concession for Sicamous Beach Park

New facility will be sloped, covered with grass, for public seating

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

A new survey has found that virtual visits are British Columbian’s preferred way to see the doctor amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)
Majority of British Columbians now prefer routine virtual doctor’s visits: study

More than 82% feel virtual health options reduce wait times, 64% think they lead to better health

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner confirms ‘puddle jumping’ in 2020 drowning deaths of 3 B.C. men

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding

Castlegar doctor Megan Taylor contracted COVID-19 in November. This photo was taken before the pandemic. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay doctor shares experience contracting COVID-19

Castlegar doctor shares her COVID experience

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

Agatha Mary Clarissa Miller, before she knew she would change literature. Photo Wikipedia
And Then There Were None

What book knocked your booties off when you were young?

A webinar on dealing with dementia will be held Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (Submitted)
Webinar on dementia scheduled for March 10

Okanagan residents invited to event on legal issues surrounding dementia

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Most Read