Workers prepare to greet passengers at the COVID-19 testing centre in the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Workers prepare to greet passengers at the COVID-19 testing centre in the International Arrivals area at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Tuesday January 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Federal Court judge dismisses bid to halt hotel quarantines

Justice Centre said the feds will have ‘to account for the incarceration of Canadians without due process’

A group of air travellers has lost a Federal Court bid for an interim injunction to prohibit hotel quarantines for returning passengers.

Justice William Pentney said in a written ruling that the three-day stay in federally designated facilities does not put Canadians’ security at significant risk.

The mandatory quarantine — part of a two-week self-isolation regime for travellers flying back from abroad — came into effect on Feb. 22 following federal measures announced the previous month amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes a coronavirus test upon arrival and can cost up to $2,000.

It has faced some backlash from opposition MPs, civil liberties groups and health experts for either coming too late, encroaching on individual freedoms or not going far enough.

However, the judge said the risk that travellers will unwittingly carry COVID-19 variants over the border even after testing negative before flight departure means the measures should stand until a final ruling comes down.

“I do not doubt that the applicants, and other travellers, may be vexed and inconvenienced by the requirement to pay to stay at a hotel while they wait for the results of their COVID-19 test. However, I do not accept that doing so exposes these travellers to any significant security risk,” Pentney wrote in the ruling released Friday.

The broader case against the hotel stays, organized by the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, is slated to continue in Federal Court with a three-day hearing starting June 1.

Justice Centre spokesman Jay Cameron said the federal government will have “to account for the incarceration of Canadians without due process.”

“The forced isolation of Canadians in federal facilities, even though they are asymptomatic and have already tested negative for COVID, is an unwarranted, arbitrary and unjustified detention that is a shameful blight on the nation,” he said in an email.

Multiple G20 countries have arguably stricter quarantine measures. Australia, the United Kingdom, China and Japan mandate hotel quarantines ranging from 10 days to three weeks for some or most arrivals.

The preliminary ruling did not examine the applicants’ core claims under sections 7 and 9 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protect Canadians’ right to life, liberty and security and their right not to be arbitrarily detained, respectively. These will come under the microscope after a full hearing in five weeks, the judge said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on Monday called for tighter travel restrictions rather than “half measures” by the Liberal government.

He said Canada should consider an immediate ban on all international flights, particularly COVID-19 hot spots, and implement rapid testing at airports and land-border crossings to keep out more transmissible strains of the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada has among the strictest travel and border rules across the globe, including the 14-day self-isolation and a ban on travel into the country by most non-residents.

On Thursday, the federal government announced a 30-day ban on all direct flights from India and Pakistan as case numbers spike at home and more contagious strains including the B.1.6.1.7 variant ravage the subcontinent.

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town
Next story
‘Lost for words:’ Grief, anger, generosity after COVID-19 kills Ontario girl, 13

Just Posted

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

An equipment problem was responsible for a three-hour power outage in parts of Salmon Arm on Sunday, April 25. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Power outage in Salmon Arm not caused by usual difficulties

About 2,500 BC Hydro customers in the Shuswap and North Okanagan were without power on April 25

Writer opposed to the prospect of granting a company a licence to bottle groundwater in Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Letter: Proposed Salmon Arm bottled water operation prompts opposition

“Water should be treated as a common good to be shared by everyone.”

Volunteers stop for lunch during Sicamous’ community cleanup on Saturday, April 24, 2021. (Contributed)
Sicamous pride shines, as does community after annual cleanup

Volunteers spend day picking up refuse, sprucing up gardens

This photo of the Ride Don’t Hide event was taken in 2017, pre-pandemic, when group rides were still permitted. This year’s event will be a virtual ride, with participants welcome to ride a stationary bike outside the CMHA offices on Hudson. (File photo)
Ride Don’t Hide event for mental health in Salmon Arm takes a new turn

With the need for resources greater than ever during pandemic, a new virtual version starts May 3

COSAR members Chase and his handler Terry Downs visited a Kelowna school on April 23.(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna students meet a local hero

COSAR’s furry team member Chase was presented with thank you cards and treats

A rendering of the Costco Wholesale and accompanying 24-pump gas bar along Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads in Kelowna. (Contributed)
Kelowna council dismayed by lack of EV chargers at Costco’s ‘24-pump mega station’

Kelowna city council approved development permits for Costco, gas bar on Monday

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

A busy Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on May 18, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna opens Bernard parking spaces for patio expansion

Full closure of Bernard still slated for this summer

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Two men walk past a sign on Main Street in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, but 17 deaths over weekend

484 in hospital as of Monday, 158 in intensive care

Most Read