A woman walks by a sign during the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal, Sunday, July 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A woman walks by a sign during the AIDS 2022 conference in Montreal, Sunday, July 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Federal government announces $18M for HIV testing at Montreal AIDS conference

Number of Canadians living with HIV has risen by 25 per cent since 2008, says advocacy organization

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the government is investing $17.9 million to expand HIV testing in Canada.

Duclos made the announcement today at AIDS 2022, the 24th International AIDS Conference, in Montreal.

The federal government says $8 million will fund the distribution of self-testing kits, adding that the other $9.9 million will go toward expanding HIV testing in northern, remote, or isolated communities.

Ottawa estimates that 63,000 people are living with HIV in Canada and that one in 10 remains undiagnosed.

A coalition of Canadian HIV and AIDS organizations has been calling on the federal government to increase funding from around $73 million a year to $100 million a year.

It says the number of people living with HIV in Canada has risen by 25 per cent since 2008.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentHealthHIV/AIDS

Previous story
Jade Mountain wildfire near Chase under control
Next story
Records show Trudeau is routinely offered portraits of himself as gifts

Just Posted

Julia Beatty, chair of the Shuswap Climate Action Society, writes down suggestions during a Community Climate Forum held in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park on July 23, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘A tough sell’: Shuswap Climate Action elated with ideas presented by community

BC Wildfire Service reported a new fire at Jade Mountain near Chase was under control on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service map)
Jade Mountain wildfire near Chase under control

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are working on and monitoring spot-sized fires in the North Okanagan region. (@BCGovFireInfo photo)
B.C. Wildfire crews tackle spot-sized fires near Enderby

As of noon on Aug. 4, 2022, all open burning, including campfires, will be prohibited in the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Artem_Apukhtin/Pixabay photo)
Campfire ban goes into effect later this week in Okanagan-Shuswap