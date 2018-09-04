The federal New Democrats pulled in even less money this year than last, as the party reports raising just under five million dollars in 2017. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks outside of a meeting of the House of Commons Natural Resources committee Ottawa, Tuesday September 4, 2018. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

The federal New Democrats pulled in less money this year than last, as newly released financial documents show the party raised just under $5 million dollars in 2017.

The NDP’s annual fundraising returns posted to the Elections Canada website today show the party pulled in $4.86 million from 39,053 donors.

In 2016, the NDP raised $5.39 million from 26,754 contributors one year after hauling in $18.59 million from 118,777 donors in 2015.

READ MORE: Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to run in Burnaby byelection

The elections watchdog gave the party a filing extension that meant the NDP’s annual return is being made public two months after their federal rivals.

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest that measures up to the Tories or the Liberals ever since the 2015 federal election when the party plummeted into debt.

The years that followed have seen major expenses, including a federal leadership race and national conventions.

The annual reports show the Tories raised $18.84 million from 94,786 contributors in 2017, outflanking the Liberals by nearly $5 million.

The Canadian Press

