Federal/provincial funding to help build North Shore community water treatment facility

More than $2 million going towards improving Scotch Creek water system

  • Dec. 21, 2021 3:00 p.m.
More than $2 million in federal and provincial funding has been committed to upgrading the water system in Scotch Creek.

In a Tuesday, Dec. 21 media release, Dominic LeBlanc, federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced more than $19.2 million in joint funding would be going towards four projects in British Columbia, upgrading existing wastewater treatment facilities or constructing new drinking water facilities to “enhance water capacity, comply with provincial standards, improve surface water quality and protect the surrounding environment.”

One of those projects is the Scotch Creek Wastewater System, which has been in the works since a related master plan was completed in 2018. According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, approximately $2.34 million of the federal/provincial funding will go towards construction of a new water treatment plant and the installation of a trunk watermain, as well as upgrading a water intake to increase treatment capacity and improve water services.

The federal government is providing $1,280,000, with the B.C. government is contributing $1,066,560 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. An additional $853,440 is coming from the CSRD.

