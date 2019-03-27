Federal public services minister to speak in Kelowna, Tappen

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough is in Kelowna

Federal ministers are making stops in Kelowna this morning in order to discuss the recently released federal budget with residents.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough will be speaking to tenants at the Society of Hope complex at 9:30 a.m. to highlight budget announcements for seniors and will also make a stop in Tappen at Sunnybrae Community Hall at 1:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Mary Ng, Minister of Canada’s Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, is also stopping in Kelowna today to speak with residents about the budget’s building investments when buying a home, attending university making retirement more affordable, but did not announce the date and time.

READ MORE: Budget 2019 includes training credit for Canadian workers

Canada’s Finance Minister also visited Kelowna last night, speaking to the public at Okanagan College about the nation’s economy.

READ MORE: Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

READ MORE: Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.