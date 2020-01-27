Medical workers in protective gear talk with a woman suspected of being ill with a coronavirus at a community health station in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. China on Monday expanded sweeping efforts to contain a viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. (Chinatopix via AP)

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

The Canadian government has asked its residents to stop all travel to the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

In Monday afternoon update, the government upgraded its travel advisory from “essential travel only” to avoiding all travel to Hubei, the province where Wuhan is located.

Wuhan has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed at least 81 and infected more than 2,700.

The new travel alert was put in place due to tightening restrictions by the Chinese government in Hubei province, according to the Canadian travel advisory, rather than as a result of the coronavirus itself.

Canadian officials said on Monday that one case of the coronavirus in the country is confirmed. The Toronto man, who is in his 50s, had travelled to Wuhan prior to returning to Canada. He is in hospital recovering while his wife, who remains a presumptive case, is in self isolation at home.

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

READ MORE: Pregnant Langley woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semi strikes pole, knocks power out in North Okanagan
Next story
Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer during arrest

Just Posted

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Award recognizes Salmon Arm homes, buildings for heritage value

Honours to be presented during Heritage Week, Feb. 17 to 23

Downed power lines block North Shuswap road

Close to 1,500 people are without power

Hundreds race, thousands raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

More than 400 skiers participate in annual event at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Sicamous Eagles suffer winless weekend

Games against the North Okanagan Knights, Summerland Steam and Kmaloops Storm all ended badly.

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes mobiles, guest suites not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women to not walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash

Whistleblower says Iranian-Americans questioned at Peace Arch crossing were targeted

Immigration lawyer says response from Customs Border Protection is a ‘total cover up’

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Salmon Arm rinks have strong showing in bonspiels

Ladies and mens competitions ran Jan. 24 to 26 at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre

‘Big money’ funding B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

Campaign targets $16 million and counting in ‘politician welfare’

Most Read