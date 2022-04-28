A man walks in frigid weather at Rundle Park as emissions rise from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man walks in frigid weather at Rundle Park as emissions rise from the Imperial Oil Strathcona Refinery, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Feds enshrining right to healthy environment but no clarity on what that means

Government will have up to two years after bill takes effect to define that right’s implementation

The federal government is pushing legislation to enshrine the right to a healthy environment into law but is giving itself up to two more years to define what that means.

The amendment to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act is one of 87 recommendations to the government made five years ago when the House of Commons environment committee completed a mandatory review of the act.

It took the government until April 2021 to introduce the change but that bill died without debate when the election was called in August. A bill was reintroduced in the Senate in February.

The legislation says the government will have up to two years after the bill takes effect to define how that right will be implemented when it comes to enforcing the act.

Nunavut Sen. Dennis Patterson says it makes no sense to enshrine a right into law without providing context for what that means.

But Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says any lawmaker knows you can’t define a legal element in regulation until that element exists.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Climate changeEnvironment

Previous story
Avian influenza fact sheet put together for small-flock owners after detection in B.C.

Just Posted

When it comes to landscaping options, Columbia Shuswap Regional District FireSmart Co-ordinator Len Youden strongly advises against the use of junipers and cedars. (Contributed)
‘We call them green gas cans’: Shuswap FireSmart co-ordinator urges wildfire-aware landscaping

This male red-winged blackbird shows off his wing plumage as he defends his nesting territory. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Spring time is show time for red-winged blackbirds

Salmon Arm RCMP report deescalating situation on April 22 involving an upset male with a loaded handgun in a residence. (File photo)
Man with loaded handgun inside Salmon Arm home taken into custody

Salmon Arm RCMP are trying to identify the man who was driving a vehicle which burned following a collision on April 15. The driver was seen leaving the vehicle carrying two duffel bags.(File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP find assault-style weapons after vehicle fire extinguished