A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. On Oct. 3, 2022, the federal government announced $11.1 million in funding for the university to research mRNA vaccines. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver on April 23, 2019. On Oct. 3, 2022, the federal government announced $11.1 million in funding for the university to research mRNA vaccines. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

Teams will try to reduce any vaccine side effects and optimize its potency, among other goals

Research teams at the University of British Columbia have received an $11.18-million investment from the federal government to improve mRNA vaccines.

The funding comes from the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) and will be divided into two projects, Minister for International Development Harjit S. Sajjan announced Monday (Oct. 3).

The first project aims to improve how the vaccines are received by people’s bodies by minimizing potential side effects, increasing vaccine effectiveness and potency, and reducing the required dosage. It will receive $3.5 million of the funding.

“Research conducted through this project will help to streamline the production of existing mRNA vaccines and inform the development of future medicines across the globe,” reads a news release from the government.

Researchers involved in the second project will work to identify COVID-19 variants before they become major concerns. They will use artificial intelligence to predict the vaccine treatments required to treat future pathogens. The project will receive $7.68 million of the funding.

The government says it expects both projects to together create at least 170 jobs at UBC and grow revenue in the B.C. biotechnology sector by $70 million.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. nurse accused of $25,000 in financial exploitation

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusresearchUBCvaccines

Previous story
B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission proposes to add six new ridings
Next story
Okanagan adjustments proposed for B.C. electoral ridings

Just Posted

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson waits as a polling station worker checks a list before being sent to a different ballot box to cast his vote for the provincial election in Vancouver on Saturday, October 24, 2020. British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Okanagan adjustments proposed for B.C. electoral ridings

Shuswap Climate Action wants severe weather and climate impacts considered in the 2022 municipal election so has posted candidate answers to four climate questions on its website. (File photo)
Shuswap Climate Action asks municipal candidates questions on climate

An artist’s rendering of a micro-suite complex being considered for two Sicamous properties by Vita Resort Residences’ Kevin Bird. (District of Sicamous image)
Developer hopes to bring ‘microsuites’ to Sicamous

(Photo - @miranburhan97/Twitter)
Morning Start: Lighters were invented before matches