The Sea Raven restaurant in Queen Charlotte is one of several restaurants on-island that have completely closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Karissa Gall/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

The federal government has unveiled $9 billion in funding for post-secondary students, including a new emergency student benefit for those who are struggling to find a job amid COVID-19.

The Canada Emergency Student Benefit will give $1,250 a month for May to August – $1,750 for students taking care of someone or who has a disability, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced during his morning news conference on Wednesday (April 22).

Students who have a job, but are only making up to $1,000 a month, will also be eligible.

“Without a job it can be hard to pay for tuition or the day-to-day basics,” Trudeau said.

The program is expected to be rolled out in coming weeks. The payments will be retroactive to May 1.

Trudeau said the government will also be creating 76,000 new jobs, specifically for post-secondary students, within sectors that are needing help right now or contributing directly to the battle against COVID-19.

ALSO READ: B.C. unveils $3.5M COVID-19 emergency fund for post-secondary students

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: 95 years ago today the Yankees wore pinstripes for the first time

Just Posted

Passersby intervene in reported domestic assault by Highway 1 in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP said the situation could have been a lot worse without the intervention

Salmon Arm offers sand, sandbags for residents who may need to protect property

City staff report no flooding has been reported in the city yet

Askew’s to hold food drives in Salmon Arm

$1,000 donations to kick off food drives two support local foodbank providers

Warm dry temperatures in the Shuswap much-loved by people and ticks

Shuswap Trail Alliance encourages you to check your clothing, hair if you’ve been out hiking

Salmon Arm senior encourages unity against COVID-19 by singing national anthem

Bob White asks that residents step outside Sundays at noon to sing O Canada.

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

Morning Start: 95 years ago today the Yankees wore pinstripes for the first time

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 22

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

Ontario may be experiencing the peak of community transmission but several provinces are already ahead of the game

Northern B.C. First Nation told to isolate after released prisoner with COVID-19 visited

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

COLUMN: Stop and smell the (virtual) roses

Video game has provided a diversion during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Most Read