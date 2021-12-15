Feds urge Canadians to avoid international travel over holidays due to Omicron spread

This is the second time feds have issued international travel advisory since pandemic began

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is seen parked at a gate at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The federal government is urging Canadians to avoid international travel over the next month.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said that the travel advisory will last four weeks, initially, and then be reassessed. He said that the risk to travelling Canadians of catching the Omicron COVID-19 variant and then being stranded abroad is too high right now.

Canada had lifted its previous international travel advisory – which had been in place since March 2020 – in October.

“We are asking Canadians to be cautious; if you don’t have to travel internationally, do not,” Duclos said during a press conference Wednesday (Dec. 15).

The health minister’s comments add on to what has already been hinted at by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He met with all thirteen premiers on Tuesday evening to discuss measures to slow the spread of Omicron, including booster shots and rapid tests.

The federal government already requires international air arrivals to test at their arrival airports and to isolate until results are known.

Duclos also called on all provinces to ramp up booster doses. In B.C., booster doses are currently scheduled for six to eight months after an individual’s second dose.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that the federal government has paid 1.7 billion to purchase 180 million rapid tests, which will be distributed to the provinces and territories free of charge.

There are also 16 million booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada and Duclos said enough will arrive in the coming weeks for all Canadians who need one.

More to come.

