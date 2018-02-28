(The Canadian Press)

Feds use $23M to expand multiculturalism

Liberal government addresses issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home

With one eye on ultranationalist movements appearing around the world, the Liberal government boosted funding in this week’s federal budget to address issues of anti-immigrant sentiment and racism bubbling up at home.

The new funding, which flows in three main directions, is also meant to mark the 30th anniversary of Canada’s multiculturalism policy becoming law.

An expansion of multiculturalism programming has been allocated $23 million over two years, which will include the formation of a new approach to a national anti-racism strategy.

Black Canadian communities are seeing issues specific to them addressed with $19 million over five years.

Those funds are also linked to an announcement by the prime minister earlier this month that Canada will endorse the United Nations’ International Decade for People of African Descent.

Statistics Canada is also receiving $6.7 million over five years to give Statistics Canada the ability to better analyze and collect data on diversity, gender and inclusion.

