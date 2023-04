The crash took place around 4:45 p.m.

Traffic is backed up following a fender bender crash northbound on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Google Maps)

A fender-bender crash is causing havoc for people commuting on the Easter long weekend.

The crash took place around 4:45 p.m. on Highway 97 in the northbound left near the airport.

Police, fire, and an ambulance are all on scene and it’s unknown if anyone is hurt.

Traffic is backed up to the University Way turnoff of the highway.

