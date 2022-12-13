Many drugs and weapons were seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Sunday, Dec. 11. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Many drugs and weapons were seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Sunday, Dec. 11. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Fentanyl, meth, ketamine seized in Kelowna roadside stop

The red Mazda 3 carrying the weapons and drugs was pulled over on Sunday, Dec. 11

The Kelowna RCMP were able to seize a sizable amount of weapons and drugs from two individuals who are well-known to police.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, while patrolling Harvey Avenue, an officer decided to run the plates on a 2008 red Mazda 3 because there was a burnt-out light-bulb and the license plate was hanging on by just one screw. Upon running the plate number, the officer discovered the vehicle belonged to a woman, but two men were in the car. Because of this, the officer pulled over the vehicle.

Two officers arrived for back up, and could see multiple drug use items in plain sight. Both men in the vehicle were arrested at the scene for having controlled substances.

When searching the vehicle, the police discovered:

  • 105.5 g – fentanyl;
  • 67.4 g – meth;
  • 7.5 g – ketamine;
  • 16.9 g – morphine;
  • GHB;
  • lorazepam;
  • an air soft gun;
  • a knife;
  • an axe;
  • a scale.

“The officers in this case did an outstanding job,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera. “Whenever there is a presence of weapons alongside a large amount of drugs it obviously presents a risk to the public, including those already struggling with addictions, so taking them off the streets is particularly important.”

READ MORE: One dead after rollover near Kelowna’s Apple Bowl Stadium

READ MORE: This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assault weaponsDrugsKelownaOkanaganRCMPstreet drugs

Previous story
Summerland utility rates jump
Next story
Vancouver police bust crime ring selling fentanyl-laced pills in Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Sicamous Beach Park is one of the public recreation sites included in the Parks and Trails Master Plan presented at the Planning and Development Committee meeting on Dec. 7, 2022. (File photo)
Safer highway crossings, trail system connections among key input for Sicamous parks plan

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko, pictured performing in the Paloma O’Shea Santander International Piano Competition in Spain on Aug. 4, will perform at the Nexus at First in Salmon Arm’s First United Church on Friday, Dec. 30. (Paloma O’Shea International Piano Competition photo)
Salmon Arm pianist Jaeden Izik-Dzurko returning to Nexus stage for concert/fundraiser

The Salmon Arm landfill is one of four landfill sites operated by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. The regional district also operates eight transfer stations. (CSRD photo)
Regional district to dig into solid waste review for Columbia-Shuswap

White Lake firefighters stand next to the food donated to their fire department’s annual food drive on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (Contributed)
White Lake residents generously support fire department food drive