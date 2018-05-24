Ferry passengers bound to Duke Point ferry terminal, from Tsawwassen, will be compensated after a cancellation May 22 when the ship’s second officer became ill. (Black Press file)

Ferry sailing cancelled after ship’s second officer falls ill

Coastal Inspiration’s 8:15 p.m. sailing to Nanaimo on Tuesday cancelled, passengers to be compensated

Passengers who were bound for Duke Point ferry terminal on Tuesday will be compensated after their sailing was cancelled when the ship’s second officer fell ill.

The incident happened at the Tsawwassen ferry terminal and affected about 20 passengers of the Coastal Inspiration for the 8:15 p.m. sailing to Duke Point, said Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries spokeswoman.

“The second officer fell ill and had to disembark the vessel at Duke Point and had to go to the hospital,” said Marshall. “So that happened at about 8 p.m. We couldn’t find a replacement officer on such short notice and so what happened was that actually took us below our Transport Canada licence to carry passengers.”

Marshall said customers at Duke Point were given the option to head to Departure Bay terminal for the 10:10 p.m. sailing to Horsehoe Bay or wait for the 10:45 p.m. sailing from Duke Point.

“Unfortunately with the customers at Tsawwassen, by the time everything got sorted out, it was too late to direct customers over to the 9 p.m. sailing to Swartz Bay, so those customers didn’t have an option that evening,” said Marshall.

Marshall said the Tsawwassen customers’ contact information was taken and B.C. Ferries is reaching out.

Having a proper amount of crew is necessary, Marshall said, and the second officer is a critical position.

“With Transport Canada requirements, those licences are in place so that we could perform all the duties that need to be done on board and also for life-saving in the unlikely event that we would have to evacuate a vessel,” said Marshall. “We need all crew members in place to be able to carry out the duties … there’s a multitude of different tasks and we do have to have the right number of crew in the right positions.”

Marshall said “it’s very rare for this type of situation to happen” and said B.C. Ferries apologizes to customers who were inconvenienced.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s
Next story
B.C. man recounts intense rescue of couple caught in mudslide

Just Posted

Interior Health launches water advisory map

Unique program to connect residents to drinking water advisories

Update: Stolen pickup truck still at large after evading police

RCMP are looking for a black late 1990s Ford 4x4 pickup with no licence plates

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

Market welcomes talking giraffe

Artists’ animated collaborative work comes to life at Westgate Public Market

SilverStar reaches new heights with gondola

Vernon ski resort installing new feature, with opening date set for July 7

From the archives of the Observer

1908 A federal law forbidding the use of cigarettes by youths under… Continue reading

Business spotlight: Three medals awarded to Sunnybrae Vineyards and Winery

By Leah Blain, Observer contributor Three medals awarded to Sunnybrae Vineyards &… Continue reading

Salmon Arm soccer players take second in Arizona tournament

European Football School team nearly sweeps invitational competition

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Perfect mosquito storm brewing in Okanagan

With high temperatures and increased water levels, mosquito rates are on the rise.

Vancouver, Squamish pipeline challenges dismissed by court in B.C.

Justice Christopher Grauer ruled the province’s decision to issue the certificate was reasonable

Early learning programs for Indigenous kids get $30M boost

B.C. government to help expand Aboriginal Head Start Association programs with three-year funding

Most Read