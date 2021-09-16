The Festival of the Grape brings thousands to Oliver to watch the fun and crazy grape stomping competition. (Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country)

Festival of the Grape squashed for this year in Oliver

The popular grape stomping event was cancelled due to COVID restrictions

The Festival of the Grape in Oliver has been cancelled. The popular wine festival event, famed for its grape stomping competition, was supposed to take place Oct. 3.

“It’s definitely disappointing, but for the health and safety of everyone involved, this was the right call,” said Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country who organizes the event. This is the second year it has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Festival of the Grape attracts more than 4,500 people annually who come to sample a variety of B.C. wines, dance to live music, and cheer on the fun and chaotic grape stomp.

In addition, there are food trucks, Kids Zone, an artisan market and the fall art show.

The Festival of the Grape started in 1997.

Recently, Interior Health put a cork in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country’s Half Corked Marathon that was supposed to have taken place last weekend. Interior Health pulled last-minute approval on the run through the vines so now the marathon is hopefully taking place next spring and another one in fall.

READ MORE: Half Corked Marathon cancelled

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Wine

Previous story
Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster
Next story
Electric vehicle charging stations galore at Uptown Askew’s, Salmon Arm

Just Posted

An Interior Health vaccination clinic for COVID-19 will be held at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous on Sept. 23. (File photo)
Vaccination pop-up clinics rolling out to Shuswap schools

Vernon residents line up outside Kal Tire Place Monday morning to place their advanced vote ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election. Waits of up to two hours were reported over the weekend at advance polling stations. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan-Shuswap voters urged to be patient Sept. 20, avoid busier times

From left to right: Vahlleri Semeniuk on behalf of the Second Harvest Food Bank; Jaylene Bourdon on behalf of the SAFE Society; Kaily Jeffery, who raised and sold her own 4H steer; and Tony Nikic, manager of the Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods, who bought Jeffery’s steer and donated the meat to Second Harvest and the SAFE Society. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm charities, Sicamous teen benefit from grocer’s generous bid on 4-H steer

A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at Pleasant Valley Secondary school in Armstrong. (Morning Star file photo)
Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster