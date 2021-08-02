The two-vehicle crash shut down Highway 3 for several hours. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Few details available about Highway 3 crash that shut down long weekend traffic for hours

Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries: RCMP

Few details are available about a Highway 3 crash that shut down holiday weekend traffic for hours Friday, July 31.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 11 a.m.

The investigation, which is ongoing, is being conducted by BC RCMP Traffic Division.

A spokesperson for that office told the Spotlight Monday that both drivers involved were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initially Highway 3 was open to alternating lanes of traffic, and then shut down completely for about four hours while police investigated.

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes was unable to comment on the accident. However he noted that the local detachment received a complaint from one driver who was stuck in traffic.

A woman reported she allowed a group of girls to enter her trailer to use the washroom facilities. Her wallet was subsequently stolen.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
