Few Salmon Arm council meetings left before election to view incumbents at work

Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall are the site of council meetings as well as development and planning services committee meetings. (File photo)

Not many opportunities are left to view the current Salmon Arm council in action, with the B.C. municipal election coming up Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

At their Aug. 8 meeting, mayor and council followed city staff’s recommendation and cancelled the Oct. 24 meeting. The cancellation will allow staff to begin “onboarding” or familiarizing any newly elected politicians with their new positions during the transition period.

The inaugural meeting of the new council is set for Nov. 7, 2022.

As was done in advance of the 2018 election, council also suspended the question-and-answer period at council meetings from August through to October.

Meetings remaining before the Oct. 15 election include the council meeting on Aug. 22 at 2:30 p.m., then no meetings until Sept. 19 due to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Convention which runs Sept. 12 to 16 in Whistler.

The next development and planning services committee meeting is set for Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 a.m., followed by a council meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 at 2:30 p.m. In October, a planning meeting is scheduled for Oct. 3 followed by a council meeting on Oct. 11.

Meetings are held in council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall and can also be seen online on the city’s YouTube channel.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

BC municipal electionSalmon Arm council