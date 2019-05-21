The City of Salmon Arm has received a referral from the province for a proposed cannabis retail store in the former Windmill Meats location. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown

City of Salmon Arm policy limits number cannabis retailers in core to four

A fifth prospective cannabis retailer is seeking to set up shop in downtown Salmon Arm, despite a city policy that limits the number of pot stores in the core to four.

An application has been referred to the city by the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) for a cannabis retail store in the former Windmill Meats building at 470 Lakeshore Drive NW. The applicant is listed as Quantum 1 Cannabis Corp.

A city staff memo for the Tuesday, May 21 development and planning meeting notes this is the ninth application for a retail cannabis store referred to Salmon Arm council. It is also the sixth store proposed for the downtown core commercial area identified in the city’s Cannabis Retail Stores policy.

Staff note that because of the city policy, which supports a maximum of four cannabis retail stores in the core, an application submitted by Hive Cannabis was withdrawn. Quantum, however, is proceeding with their application, having paid the city’s $1,000 application fee.

Quantum representative Kwan Lee explained at the planning meeting that when their application was submitted to the province late last year, they weren’t aware the city had already accepted four applications for the downtown.

Staff also note, “the LCRB cannot issue a Cannabis Retail Store licence unless the LCRB receives a positive recommendation from the local government.”

Lee said the decision to proceed with Quantum’s application was based on the consideration that one or both of the two downtown applicants awaiting approval from the province might be denied.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren recommended council to defer the application until the province has made a decision on the two yet-to-be approved stores. The committee supported this recommendation to council. Lee also appreciated the decision.

Read more: Opening day booming for Shuswap cannabis store

Read more: Fourth pot shop proposed for downtown Salmon Arm

Read more: Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

To date, only two of the four cannabis retail stores supported by city council have received provincial approval: The Greenery at 190 Trans-Canada Highway and Downtown Cannabis (approved in principal) at 111 Lakeshore Drive NE. Awaiting provincial approval are Eden at 191 Shuswap Street NW and Salmon Arm Cannabis at 81 Shuswap Street NW.

Outside of the downtown core, Green Canoe Cannabis in Canoe was the first Salmon Arm cannabis dispensary to receive provincial approval. The B.C. government cannabis store, set to go in a yet-to-be built building at the SmartCentres site, has received approval by council but awaits approval from the province.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Just Posted

Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown

City of Salmon Arm policy limits number cannabis retailers in core to four

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow.

Video: Sicamous Museum gifted with model of historic CP Rail hotel

Calgary family with ties to the area commissioned intricate model for museum

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to the Okanagan

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone Award Foundation charity weekend in Kelowna

Crash disrupts Highway 1 traffic west of Chase

Reports indicate crash took place near Planter Road intersection

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Second man charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

South Surrey teen was killed in 2017

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

Her journey started on May 14 and will end in early August

Column: A solar pioneer in the Okanagan rides among us

This Summerland octogenarian has been producing his own electrical energy for more than 20 years

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days, but grew substantially Sunday

Most Read