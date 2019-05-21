Fifth cannabis store proposed for downtown

The City of Salmon Arm has received a referral from the province for a proposed cannabis retail store in the former Windmill Meats location. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A fifth prospective cannabis retailer is seeking to set up shop in downtown Salmon Arm, despite a city policy that limits the number of pot stores in the core to four.

An application has been referred to the city by the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) for a cannabis retail store in the former Windmill Meats building at 470 Lakeshore Drive NW. The applicant is listed as Quantum 1 Cannabis Corp.

A city staff memo for the Tuesday, May 21 development and planning meeting notes this is the ninth application for a retail cannabis store referred to Salmon Arm council. It is also the sixth store proposed for the downtown core commercial area identified in the city’s Cannabis Retail Stores policy.

Staff note that because of the city policy, which supports a maximum of four cannabis retail stores in the core, an application submitted by Hive Cannabis was withdrawn. Quantum, however, is proceeding with their application, having paid the city’s $1,000 application fee.

Quantum representative Kwan Lee explained at the planning meeting that when their application was submitted to the province late last year, they weren’t aware the city had already accepted four applications for the downtown.

Staff also note, “the LCRB cannot issue a Cannabis Retail Store licence unless the LCRB receives a positive recommendation from the local government.”

Lee said the decision to proceed with Quantum’s application was based on the consideration that one or both of the two downtown applicants awaiting approval from the province might be denied.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren recommended council to defer the application until the province has made a decision on the two yet-to-be approved stores. The committee supported this recommendation to council. Lee also appreciated the decision.

To date, only two of the four cannabis retail stores supported by city council have received provincial approval: The Greenery at 190 Trans-Canada Highway and Downtown Cannabis (approved in principal) at 111 Lakeshore Drive NE. Awaiting provincial approval are Eden at 191 Shuswap Street NW and Salmon Arm Cannabis at 81 Shuswap Street NW.

Outside of the downtown core, Green Canoe Cannabis in Canoe was the first Salmon Arm cannabis dispensary to receive provincial approval. The B.C. government cannabis store, set to go in a yet-to-be built building at the SmartCentres site, has received approval by council but awaits approval from the province.

