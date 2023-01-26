Rutland Senior Secondary. (File photo)

Rutland Senior Secondary. (File photo)

Fight at Kelowna high school allegedly involved student and parent

Counselling services are available through the school district

  • Jan. 26, 2023 10:15 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna Capital News has learned of a fight outside Rutland Senior Secondary School allegedly involving a student and a parent.

The school district is not providing details on the incident as it involves a minor.

In an email to Capital News, the school district wrote, “School policies have zero tolerance for violence or harassment and school administrators take disciplinary action to ensure the safety of students, which can include involving authorities if needed and providing appropriate supports such as counselling.”

KelownaParentingStudents

COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
Rural British Columbians pay more for worse internet, cell phone service: report

