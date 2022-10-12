File - In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

File - In this April 16, 2019, file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a lab at Portland State University in in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

Fight over vape pen leaves 17-year-old with life-threatening injuries in Vancouver

Police also found the suspect, an 18-year-old, who was hospitalized for non life-threatening injuries

Two teens were hospitalized Tuesday night (Oct. 11) in what police are calling a violent encounter over an allegedly stolen vape pen.

The incident happened at a bus stop on Vancouver’s west side around 8:30 p.m., police said Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old suffering from a number of life-threatening wounds and was “bleeding profusely.”

An 18-year-old suspect was found later in East Vancouver and was also taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police concluded.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Chilliwack senior felt ‘absolute despair’ after Fraser Health no-show
Next story
Chilliwack students shoot video to counter ‘homophobia, bigotry’ of school board election

Just Posted

Salmon Arm city councillor Chad Eliason receives many accolades from fellow council members at his last council meeting Oct. 11 before the municipal election on Oct. 15, 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm councillor receives heartfelt appreciations after 17 years on council

Retired RN Joanne Zerr is grateful for care recently received at Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Letter: Recent Salmon Arm hospital patient urges support of public health-care system

Sicamous was recently awarded B.C. Communities in Bloom’s coveted five-bloom designation. (Contributed)
Partnerships help secure top honours for Sicamous from B.C. Communities in Bloom

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Animals and fermented fruit