Film on growing wildfire threat to screen in Salmon Arm

A free screening of Era of Megafires will be held at the Salmar Classic Theatre

An informative film focusing on the present and growing threat of wildfires will be screened in Salmon Arm.

Era of Megafires will be shown at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

The film centres around the work of research ecologist Dr. Paul Hessburg on the increasing size and severity of wildfires in Western North America. Hessburg raises the possibility that if some forest management practices are not changed, fires will destroy beloved forests to the point that they will take generations to recover. Hessburg and the filmmakers he worked with on Era of Megafires promise to explain how large wildfires became so common and what can be done about it.

In promotional material for the film, Hessburg stresses the need for a cultural shift to being proactive rather than reactive to the danger of wildfires. He states that wildfires are not going anywhere but the landscape can be made more resilient in order to stop them from reaching the size of the enormous fires experienced in recent years.

The doors open at 1 p.m. for the free Feb. 16 screening of Era of Megafires, which is sponsored by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD). It will also feature a question and answer session with local FireSmart experts at 2:30 p.m. after the film. The FireSmart program provides information for homeowners to make their properties more resistant to damage from wildfires.



