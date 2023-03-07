Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home that has been Bogner's restaurant since 1976 will be torn down and turned into office space. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Final approvals pave way for demolition of historic Penticton restaurant

Ministry of Transportation approved termination of the land use contract for Bogner’s

Redevelopment for one of Penticton’s most iconic sites has been made official.

Council heard Tuesday, March 7, that the Ministry of Transportation has approved the termination of the land use contract for 302 Eckhardt Avenue West — the site of the 1915 Tudor-style home that served as the popular Bogner’s restaurant for over 40 years.

The historic home will be demolished and turned into a three-storey office building for Remax real estate company.

Council’s decision to terminate the land use contract allows developers to move ahead with construction immediately.

The property was never listed on the Penticton Heritage Registry.

READ MORE: Office space planned for historic Penticton restaurant

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Penticton

Previous story
Former Fort St. James Mountie charged with historic sex assault of young teen
Next story
PODCAST: Jessica James, commercial pilot and a high-flying member of ‘Lost Car Rescue’

Just Posted

Graham Archer and Josh Bickle have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Graham Archer and Josh Bickle

Sloan vocalist/bassist Chris Murphy shares a moment with Hillcrest Elementary teacher Brook Roberts and students Theiadh Beaumont, Olivia Coyne, Alexander Buchanan and Alix Kraft on Monday, March 6. The students played the band’s hit, The Rest of My Life, in the school’s video entry for the recent CBC Music Class Challenge. Murphy spent the afternoon at the school on Monday, following Sloan’s Sunday night concert at Song Sparrow Hall. (Contributed)
Sloan singer strikes a chord with Salmon Arm elementary school students

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: International Women’s Day