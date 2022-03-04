Final man sentenced in reported 2019 Salmon Arm area ‘home invasion’

Sentencing of the third person charged in connection with what was described as a home invasion in December 2019 in Canoe has concluded. (File photo)

Sentencing of three men accused in what was initially described as a suspected home invasion in December 2019 in Canoe wrapped up last month.

The three men charged were Sheldon Storm Odd, 29, Levi Jeffrey Eden, 30 and Jesse Lee Woodsford, 41.

Although Odd was initially facing five charges, Eden three and Woodsford, one, in connection with the Dec. 28, 2019 incident, Crown counsel did not proceed with some of them.

Eden was sentenced last month, while Odd was sentenced in 2021 and Woodsford in 2020.

On Feb. 22, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm, Eden was sentenced on a charge of committing robbery where a firearm is used. The other two charges he faced were stayed.

Eden was sentenced to 357 days in jail, in addition to a credit for time already served of 1,103 days. He was given a DNA order, a 10-year firearms prohibition, an order to pay restitution of $1,900 as well as other conditions.

Odd was sentenced on Aug. 3, 2021, also to a charge of committing robbery where a firearm is used.

He was sentenced to 614 days, which was in addition to a credit of 846 days for time he’d already spent in custody. He was also added to the DNA registry and given a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Sentencing of Woodsford on a charge of breaking and entering a residence to commit a theft took place on Dec. 22, 2020 when he was sentenced to 385 days in jail. That was in addition to the 527 days he was credited for the approximate year he had already spent in custody. He was added to the DNA registry and was given a lifetime firearms prohibition.

Woodsford had also pleaded guilty to assault and uttering threats regarding an incident on Dec. 13, 2019 – two weeks before the other one. Court records had alleged that two of the victims in the Dec. 13 and Dec. 28 incidents were the same people. He was sentenced to time already served.

In February 2020, a judge ordered that the three men, who were all housed at the time in the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, were to have no contact with each other as well as the three complainants in the case.

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

