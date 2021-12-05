A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A home has its foundation ripped away by the Coquihalla River near Hope, B.C., Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Financial assistance for flood-ravaged households, businesses expanded to cover more of B.C.

Approved claims between $1,000 and $300,000 will be covered up to 80%

Disaster flood assistance for flood-affected households in B.C. has been expanded to cover more of the province.

The funds will be available to people who were affected by flooding and landslides between Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, 2021, and now includes the northwest, southwest, central, southeast areas of the province and Vancouver Island. Homeowners, residential tenants, business owners, farm owners, and charitable organizations who were not able to get insurance to cover their losses are eligible for claim amounts between $1,000 and $300,000, with up to 80 per cent covered once approved.

Emergency Management BC will accept applications until March 3, 2022.

READ MORE: B.C.’s year of extreme weather ‘consistent’ with climate change, meteorologist says

READ MORE: 98% of turkeys survived flooding, says B.C. Agriculture Minister

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Polytechnique anniversary comes as Quebec mourns spate of domestic violence killings
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after weeks-long closure due to B.C. floods, landslides

Just Posted

Grace Lore, B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for gender equity, spoke with SAFE Society representatives on Nov. 29 about their sexual assault response program and the province’s support for it. (File photo)
‘Pretty remarkable’: SAFE Society offers new expanded response to sexual assaults

Highway 97A south of Sicamous has reopened. (Google image)
Rocks blocking Highway 97A south of Sicamous have been cleared

Salmon Arm Silverbacks defenceman Lucas Matta and his teammates were blanked 5-0 by the Prince George Spruce Kings in BCHL action Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Shaw Centre. Matta has committed to Western Michigan University. (Chris Fowler Image)
Prince George throws blanket over Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ offence

Valley First has donated between $10,000 and $25,000 to four different organizations as part of its Simple Generosity program. (Contributed)
Credit union cash helps Okanagan businesses