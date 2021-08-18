Find fun foraging at Fungi Festival in Sicamous

This artwork in the parking lot of the Sicamous Legion and Eagle Valley Community Resource Centre was made with Fungi Festival in mind. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Fungi Festival is coming back to Sicamous in full force.

From Sept. 17 to 19, the festival will be held at the Sicamous Legion, 322 Main Street. There will also be an icebreaker at Joe Schmucks RoadHouse in the evening on Thursday, Sept. 16.

This year’s festival will be the third one to take place at the Legion, said organizer Deb Heap.

She said a market will be held Friday and beer gardens and music will take place Saturday. A plant exchange is also a possibility.

Heap is planning long fungi-focused forays for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. These are guided hikes, in which participants are taken to places where wild mushrooms are known to grow. Guides will help participants forage and identify mushrooms; edible ones can even be brought back to cook.

Short walks will also be planned for each day, added Heap. Led by Paul Kroeger, a founder of the Vancouver Mycological Society, these educational walks around Sicamous could also see participants finding a mushroom or two if they’re lucky.

In addition to the walks, Heap said this year’s Fungi Festival will include displays, presentations, panel discussions, workshops and food demos.

Those interested in the Fungi Festival can find more information on its website or Facebook page, or email Heap at debheap@hotmail.com.

Read more: Downtown Salmon Arm clothier celebrates a century in business

Read more: One lane of new Solsqua-Sicamous bridge now open

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous