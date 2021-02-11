Campbell River has the lowest rental vacancy rate on Vancouver Island. Photo by Marc Kitteringham - Campbell River Mirror

Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

One per cent vacancy rate, record high home prices in North Okanagan

A historic low vacancy rate is building greater fears for those struggling to afford a home.

The low rate, according to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation October 2020 data, comes not only during a pandemic but a hot real estate market in the area.

“We have not had a market like that since 2008,” Vernon’s economic development and tourism manager Kevin Poole said.

“For the last five or six years, Vernon has hovered around 1.5-1.6.”

Record high home prices and record-high rents have forced many people out of the market.

“It’s incredibly scary — a one per cent vacancy rate — we’re just going to continue with that backlog,” City of Vernon Coun. Kari Gares said.

A large number of residents are struggling just to find a place to rent, with the average two-bedroom suite costing approximately $1,500 a month.

“It’s pretty much impossible,” Vernon resident Danielle Ducklow said. “I was lucky enough to find a rental but my ex and his mom are having a hard time finding one and could possibly be homeless at the end of the month.”

Others report grown children having to move back home due to a lack of rentals, or renting motel rooms.

Compared to years ago, Vernon actually has a good supply of rental housing, Coun. Brian Quiring said, pointing out Highstreet Ventures and BX Crossing.

But it’s not enough.

READ MORE: Homeless, senior and starter housing builds in Vernon

The challenge is finding large enough parcels of land for rental housing.

“One particular developer has been looking for a few years to find a suitable piece of land,” Poole said.

With more available land outside of the city, Coun. Brian Quiring will be asking the Vernon mayor to write a letter to one particular neighbouring community to make affordable housing initiatives a priority.

“Other communities in the area have stepped up including Armstrong and Lumby and we need our neighbours in Coldstream to do the same,” Quiring said.

Those who are renting but wanting to get into the real estate market are also feeling the pinch as home sale prices have gone through the roof.

Single-family home prices in the North Okanagan are up 11.5 per cent on average, according to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board. The average home was worth $583,000 in 2020, compared to $523,000 in 2019. And the prices have only increased since then.

Since 1987, when single-family home prices in the region were below $100,000, they have steadily increased over the years, with only slight drops from 2008 to 2013.

The number of sales also saw a huge spike, up 31.1 per cent from $973 million in 2019 to $1.27 billion in 2020.

The volume of single-family homes also rose 19.2 per cent for an average value of $671 million in 2020 from $505 million in 2019.

“I think it’s going to be a very long time before vacancy rates are going to be in excess of four per cent,” Quiring said

READ MORE: Triple O’s, storage and more builds coming to Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan
Next story
Feds call for continued vigilance as Canada sees 30% drop in COVID cases

Just Posted

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

With bridge construction well underway on the project to replace the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge. Motorists should expect delays of up to half an hour. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Solsqua-Sicamous bridge closing temporarily for geotechnical assesment

Drivers trying to go north of the Eagle River will have to use Cambie Solsqua Road

Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New COVID-19 cases drop or hold for most of North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon area’s new cases decrease while Salmon Arm’s stay the same

On Feb. 8, 2021 Salmon Arm council approved third reading of a rezoning and official community plan amendment for a potential 18-unit residential development at 1910 11th Street NE, next to the RCMP detachment. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council OKs housing next to Salmon Arm RCMP detachment despite noise concerns

Site near amenities, need for more affordable housing, noise mitigation plans convince politicians

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to woman after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

A Peachland family is asking for financial support as their newborn son James fights to survive. (Chelsea Hallick)
Peachland family asking for support as baby fights for life

James Lazeski is less than a month old and suffering mysterious heart issues

Paul Lacerte co-founded the campaign in 2011, and small squares of moose hide are worn with pride as it signals that they, too, stand as one against violence towards women and children (Joseph Nash photo)
Vernon police, MLA, pin moose hide in support of national campaign against violence

Moose Hide Campaign marks 10 years in fight to end violence against women and children

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

(BC CDC)
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

A unit owner at the Summerland Waterfront Resort has received compensation of $67.50 from the resort, following a hearing into a dispute over the rental of the hotel unit. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland Waterfront Resort owner awarded $67.50 following rental dispute

Civil Resolution Tribunal decision focussed on rental of suite at resort hotel

Most Read