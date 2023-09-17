Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

New Wildfire of Note near Peachland added to Grouse Complex

The fire started on Sept. 16, and is believed to be human-caused

  • Sep. 17, 2023 9:50 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.

A wildfire of note that sparked up near Peachland on the evening of Sept. 16, is now being managed by the Grouse Complex Wildfire team.

The blaze is believed to be human-caused and has grown to a size of 75 hectares. The fire is located near Glen Lake, in the Eneas Lakes Provincial Park.

Crews and aerial resources are currently responding to this incident.

Fire behaviour observed throughout the day today has been Rank 3 to 5, meaning that it is moderately to extremely vigorous. For information on Wildfire Rank please visit, Wildfire rank – Province of British Columbia.

_____________

As more roads open up and residents return home in West Kelowna, people are being reminded to use caution when in the presence of wildfire personnel and heavy equipment.

The McDougall Creek wildfire continues to burn in the Central Okanagan.

Fire crews are continuing mop up and patrols today, extinguishing hotspots with the help of an infrared scanner.

Fire behaviour is decreasing meaning crews are able to construct control lines closer to the fire’s edge.

Increased smoke is expected as the fire moves into unburnt areas within the fire perimeter, not from additional growth.

An aerial ignition for Hidden Creek is in discussions. BC Wildfire Service will provide updates on when the operation will go ahead.

Temperatures are expected to drop to more seasonal levels starting Sept. 18. Winds will remain lighter with possible gusts up to 40 km/h.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is estimated at 13,940 hecatres.

READ MORE: Human-caused wildfire sparks west of Peachland

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of West KelownaKelowna

Love The Salmon Arm Observer?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Human-caused wildfire sparks west of Peachland grows to 75 hectares

Just Posted

Two views of the #DearTerry shirt designed by actor Ryan Reynolds in collaboration with Fox family members. (Photo: shop.terryfox.org/collections/2023-terry-fox-run-shirt)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope?

Salmon Arm Silverbacks begin piling on teammate Isaac Lambert after his game-winning overtime goal versus the Penticton Vees on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (BCHL/Facebook video)
Pre-season hockey weekend wrapping up in the Shuswap

The Okanagan Regional Library is asking users to share their thoughts on the library’s future. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan Regional Library asks for public input on its future

Smoke rises from the Bush Creek East wildfire’s perimeter. (CSRD image)
Shuswap wildfire expected to be active as wind, temperatures rise